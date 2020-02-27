ACTION ALERT: Knife Rights MI Knife Law Preemption Bill Hearing

USA – -(AmmoLand.com)- Knife Rights' Michigan Knife Law Preemption bill, HB 5286, the “Michigan Knife Rights Act,” is scheduled for a hearing next Tuesday, March 3rd, at 9:00 AM in the House Judiciary Committee.

If you live, work or travel to Michigan please use Knife Rights' Legislative Action Center to ask Committee Members to vote YES on HB 5286: https://kniferights.org/resources/congressweb/#/34

Preemption prevents enforcement of existing local knife ordinances, and prohibits new ordinances, more restrictive than state law which only serve to confuse or entrap law-abiding citizens traveling within or through the state.

In 2017 Knife Rights’ Michigan Switchblade Ban Repeal bill was enacted. HB 5286 would ensure that automatic knifes are legal throughout Michigan.

Knife Rights passed the nation’s first Knife Law Preemption bill in Arizona in 2010 and has since passed preemption bills in Alaska, Georgia, Kansas, Montana, New Hampshire, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah. and Wisconsin.

