Friend of Dayton Killer Sentenced To 32-months In Federal Prison

Dayton, OH –-(Ammoland.com)- A judge has sentenced the man who ordered gun parts and body armor to the Dayton killer to 32 months in federal prison on federal gun charges.
Last November, Ethan Kollie, a friend of the Dayton mass shooter, pleaded guilty in federal court to two felony counts. The first charge was possessing a firearm while under the influence and addiction of a controlled substance. The second charge was lying on the federal 4473 form.
Police initially interviewed Kollie in connection to the mass shooting in Dayton by a far left-wing Satanist. Kollie bought the shooter body armor and gun parts, including an Anderson Manufacturing AM-15 upper receiver and a 100-round drum magazine. Police determined that Kollie was not involved in the shooting and did not know the killer's plan.
The killer had Kollie order parts for him to avoid his parents from finding out that he owned guns. Kollie also helped the murderer build his firearm and went to the shooting range with him to practice marksmanship.
During the interview, Kollie admitted to owning several guns, including a Century Arms Micro Draco pistol, a 9mm handgun, and an AR-15. Kollie explained to the investigators that he liked guns and would buy firearm parts for various builds. Police asked him if he would wave his rights and consent to a search of his property. He agreed to the police request.
During the search, police found marijuana, psychedelic mushrooms, psychedelic mushrooms grow equipment, a bong, and other drug paraphernalia. They also alleged that Kollie also used other hard drugs such as LSD. Kollie admitted that he smoked marijuana daily since he was 14 years old. Police initially took Kollie into custody on drugs and weapon charges. None of the filed charges were related to the Dayton mass killing.
Federal authorities filed charges against the admitted habitual drug user for possessing firearms under the influence and addition of a control substance. Kollie could have faced up to ten years in jail for the charge. His attorney asked for leniency because of Kollie's clean record except for one misdemeanor.
Prosecutors also charged Kollie with lying on the federal 4473 form. He marked “no” to the question, “Are you an unlawful user of, or addicted to, marijuana or any depressant, stimulant, narcotic drug, or any other controlled substance?” Making a false statement regarding firearms on a federal form has a maximum sentence of five years.
Kollie was on house arrest since pleading guilty to the two charges in November. He has been clean and sober since his arrest and has passed all drug tests. He says he has cut ties to the group of people that were bad influences on his life.
Kollie's attorney asked for mercy for his client, stating that his client has learned his lesson. He asked the courts to sentence Kollie to supervised release. His attorney said that prosecutors ignored that Kollie was fully cooperating with their investigation.
Federal prosecutors asked the court to sentence Kollie to 34 to 41 months in federal prison.
Prosecutors said: “When society needed a responsible, clear-thinking person in the room, it got a regular drug user, with resulting impaired judgment.”
The judge eventually settled on 32-months in prison, followed by a three-year probation period. The court also stripped Kollie of his right to buy or own firearms after he pays his debt to society.
Kollie has not faced charges for the drugs and paraphernalia.
About John Crump
John is a NRA instructor and a constitutional activist. He is the former CEO of Veritas Firearms, LLC and is the co-host of The Patriot News Podcast which can be found at www.blogtalkradio.com/patriotnews. John has written extensively on the patriot movement including 3%'ers, Oath Keepers, and Militias. In addition to the Patriot movement, John has written about firearms, interviewed people of all walks of life, and on the Constitution. John lives in Northern Virginia with his wife and sons and is currently working on a book on leftist deplatforming methods and can be followed on Twitter at @crumpyss, on Facebook at realjohncrump, or at www.crumpy.com.
It’s not about restoring gun ownership rights to this person. It is instead, about giving a yea or a nay to someone who’s clearly so high, and has a propensity to stay that way because he likes growing his own mushrooms, a hallucinogenic drug, the right to dig his hole deeper. It’s only a matter of time before he’s back on the street, naked and armed, because Ninjas are chasing after him. He has already demonstrated himself as unfit as a menace to society. There is no amount of time he could serve, or agreements he could fulfill, that would… Read more »
Everything about this guy spells “S-T-U-P-I-D.” The way I see it, he got what he deserved. The only question is should his right to keep and bear arms be infringed upon for the rest of his life, or be restored after he serves his time? To predict a person’s future, one need only look at their past. It is therefore safe money to say that this guy will go back to doing what he loves: hallucinogenics. Question is, do you want him armed and dangerous and out of his head while running the streets naked because now, Ninjas are after… Read more »
I voted you down and here’s why: on WHAT BASIS do FedGov have any authority to determine what we do/do not put into our bodies? Thus that questioin on the 4473 is one that should not even be there. The assumption is made, with no basis in fact, that this guy was ALWAYS strung out and non-functional because of the substances he ingests. Any proof of that? Take away the unconstitutional prohibition on the “controlled substances” and there IS no crime… not the possession/use of them, or of “lying” on the 4473, because if the Constitutoin was TRULY followed there… Read more »
In other words his ” debt” to society will NEVER be paid in full or part because his right to own or purchase a firearm will never be restored, which is their main concern.
If his debt will never be paid, should he then never be released? This shows our ambivalence about reform and restoration of rights. (I don’t claim to have the answer). Seems as if a person is released and is “safe” to be back in society, they should then be able to work to get their rights restored. Otherwise, why release them?
He can still ask to get his rights restored AFTER he serves his time and shows he can be a good member of society.
But at this time he got what he deserved
the article said the judge PERMANENTLY removed his right to arms.
