Streamlight Upgrades Stylus Pro USB Penlight, Now 350 Lumens

EAGLEVILLE, PA – -(AmmoLand.com)- Streamlight Inc., a leading manufacturer of high-performance lighting, launched a new version of its Stylus Pro® USB penlight. The light now delivers 350 lumens and features a slimmer, matte black body with a forward-sliding protective sleeve for the micro USB port.

The Stylus Pro USB features an upgraded white LED with high and low modes, offering 350 lumens on high and a 109-meter beam distance, with a 1.5-hour run time; on low mode, the light offers 90 lumens and a 58-meter beam distance, with a 3.5-hour run time. The micro USB port gives users the flexibility of on-the-go charging.

“The upgraded Stylus Pro USB is slimmer and brighter, making it even easier to flood small spaces with light,” said Streamlight Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Michael F. Dineen. “The Stylus Pro USB also is convenient for close-up tasks like automotive repairs, equipment inspections, and DIY jobs.”

A lithium ion battery recharges in the light in 2.5 hours. Colored LEDs in the push-button tail switch indicate battery power levels. The switch provides easy, one-handed constant on operation. Highly durable, the Stylus Pro USB has a machined alloy case with a Type II MIL-Spec anodized finish.

Measuring only 5.95 inches long, the Stylus Pro USB weighs only 1.8 ounces. IPX4-rated for water-resistant operation, the light is impact-resistance tested to one meter. The light comes packaged with a USB cord, removable pocket clip and holster.

The Stylus Pro USB has an MSRP of $98.31, and includes Streamlight’s Limited Lifetime Warranty.





About Streamlight

Based in Eagleville, PA, Streamlight, Inc. has more than 45 years of experience making tough, durable, long-lasting flashlights designed to serve the specialized needs of professionals and consumers alike. Since 1973, the company has designed, manufactured and marketed high-performance flashlights, and today offers a broad array of lights, lanterns, weapon light/laser sighting devices, and scene lighting solutions for professional law enforcement, military, firefighting, industrial, automotive, and outdoor applications. Streamlight is an ISO 9001:2015 certified company. For additional information, please call 800-523-7488, visit streamlight.com or connect with us on facebook.com/streamlight; twitter.com/Streamlight; instagram.com/streamlightinc; linkedin.com/company/streamlight-inc./; and youtube.com/streamlighttv.