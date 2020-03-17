Brownells Joins Tech Fight Against COVID-19

GRINNELL, Iowa –-(Ammoland.com)- Brownells, an 80-year-old, Iowa-based online firearm and firearm accessories supplier has joined forces with [email protected] to lend its excess computing power to help combat the COVID-19 virus sweeping across the globe.

[email protected] is helping with an international effort to understand the molecular structure of the virus in hopes of finding ways to defeat it. [email protected] has called on individuals and companies with excess server space and computing abilities to help execute computer modeling simulations to help speed up an otherwise huge and lengthy task.

“Our IT team learned about the [email protected] project and their work using computer modeling to better understand the molecular and protein structure of the virus,” said Brownells IT Director Curt Graff. “We are committed to helping protect our country by virtue of our personal protection and sustainability products, but we see this as a way to support the international community in a time of significant need.”

Brownells anticipates it will donate at least 1,300 hours to the project and run approximately 200 simulations on behalf of COVID-19 research. More information about [email protected] can be found at www.foldingathome.org.

About [email protected]

[email protected] (FAH or [email protected]) is a distributed computing project for disease research that simulates protein folding, computational drug design, and other types of molecular dynamics. As of today, the project is using the idle resources of personal computers owned by volunteers from all over the world. Thousands of people contribute to the success of this project.

