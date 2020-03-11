GOA Files Complaint, ATF’s Reversal Requires Additional Infringements on MI Gun Owners

Springfield, VA – -(AmmoLand.com)- Gun Owners of America (GOA) filed a complaint against the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) for its reversal of an agreement which protects gun buyers from the potential negative effects of gun owner registration. Previously, a Michigan’s Concealed Pistol License (CPL) would exempt gun owners from the National Instant Background Check System (NICS) whenever they purchased firearms from a federal firearms licensed dealer (FFL).

In two dozen states, permit holders are exempted from undergoing a NICS check to purchase a firearm. However, due to so-called “Public Safety Advisories” issued by the ATF in states like Michigan, Minnesota, and Alabama, FFLs are now required to perform background checks on all gun purchasers.

“This is another unnecessary move by the ATF. Forcing background checks on individuals who have already been screened by the government is a poor use of time and resources, and always presents the danger of registering gun owners’ firearms purchases,” said Erich Pratt Senior Vice President of GOA. “Gun Owners of America believes the Second Amendment prevents Federal and state governments from implementing prior restraints upon the right to keep and bear arms. The ATF’s recent policy reversal in Michigan is clearly a step in the wrong direction.”

The complaint can be viewed here.

