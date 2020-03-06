Gun Group Wants Schumer Resignation; Prez Says GOP Senator ‘Would Be in Jail’

U.S.A. –-(Ammoland.com)- The head of one of the nation’s leading grassroots gun rights organizations says Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer should resign for his threats against two conservative Supreme Court justices, and President Donald Trump told a Town Hall audience the veteran Democrat would be in jail, had he been a Republican.

During a demonstration outside of the Supreme Court Wednesday, Schumer declared, “I want to tell you (Neil) Gorsuch, I want to tell you (Brett) Kavanaugh, you have released the whirlwind, and you will pay the price. You won’t know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions.”

Writing for the Washington Post, columnist Mark Thiessen observed, “On Thursday, Schumer said, ‘I shouldn’t have used the words I did, but in no way was I making a threat.’ Of course he was.”

Appearing Thursday evening at a Fox News “Town Hall” event in Scranton, Pa., President Trump told the audience, “If a Republican did what Schumer did they would be in jail right now.”

It’s not the first time Schumer has been criticized for his rhetoric, but this time it could stick. He was admonished by Chief Justice John Roberts and subjected to a rebuke by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, and at least some members want him censured.

But Alan Gottlieb, chairman of the Citizens Committee for the Right to Keep and Bear Arms, wants Schumer gone. In a bristling statement, Gottlieb observed:

“This is the real Chuck Schumer, a Capitol Hill bully who has engaged in political demagoguery for decades in an effort to crush the Second Amendment and silence citizens and organizations who have defended the right to bear arms.”

While he agreed with McConnell’s admonishment of the senior senator from New York, Gottlieb suggested Schumer’s problem goes deeper.

“The First Amendment protects speech,” Gottlieb noted, “except when used to threaten someone. How would Chuck Schumer react if our office declared the Second Amendment protects the public from people like him? He would probably whine that some ‘gun nuts’ had threatened him…Can you imagine the reaction if a Republican senator had made a similar remark about Justices Sonya Sotomayor and Elena Kagan at a gun-rights rally?”

Schumer is a perennial anti-gunner who championed the Brady Law when he was serving in the U.S. House. When he ascended to the Senate, he brought his gun control baggage along.

Recalling last summer’s effort by other Senators to influence the high court in relation to the lawsuit challenging New York City’s now-defunct handgun control regulation that prohibited travel outside the city with a handgun licensed for home protection inside the city, Gottlieb said “intimidation and thuggish behavior seems to be a pattern among anti-gun Democrats in the Senate.”

Schumer’s outburst didn’t involve firearms. It was about a different case out of Louisiana.

“Regardless of the issue,” Gottlieb said, “nobody of Schumer’s stature should ever engage in the kind of boorishness that produced the senator’s vile remarks. Schumer’s problem is that he’s made a habit of it, and he’s always gotten a pass. Maybe that might come to a halt after being rebuked by McConnell, but unfortunately, I doubt it.

“Chuck Schumer has made a career of trying to bully gun owners and gun rights groups, but (this time) he crossed the line,” Gottlieb said. “What Schumer did wasn’t just disgusting, it was despicable. He should hand in his resignation, the sooner the better.”

And now, Schumer’s behavior may not be the only problem facing Capitol Hill Democrats.

Appearing Friday morning on “Fox and Friends,” a gun rights activist named Antonia Okafor Cover declared Democrats do not understand true feminism. She said gun ownership empowers women, and in the process took swipes at both Sen. Bernie Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden, who are now in a face-off for the Democratic presidential nomination with several important primaries still to come.

Both candidates have announced gun control proposals, and Biden even said he would make former candidate—and extremist anti-gunner—Beto O’Rourke his point man on dealing with the gun issue. O’Rourke’s campaign crashed after he declared during a debate in Houston, Texas, “Hell, yes, we’re going to take your AR-15, your AK-47.”

Washington Post columnist Thiessen brings it all into perspective, showing there is much more at stake than Schumer’s runaway mouth. The U.S. Supreme Court makeup is on the line, as are any further vacancies in the lower federal courts that President Trump has been filling for the past three years with conservatives.

“This much is certain,” Thiessen wrote. “If Democrats win in November, their base will not be satisfied with simply replacing aging liberal justices with younger ones. They have watched with horror as Trump has transformed the federal judiciary. They will not accept the status quo and what they consider an illegitimate conservative majority on the Supreme Court. In other words, regardless of who the Democrats nominate, the future of the Supreme Court is on the ballot in November.”

RELATED:

Beto Will Be Biden’s Gun Grabbing Point Man; ‘It’s War,’ Says CCRKBA

About Dave Workman

Dave Workman is a senior editor at TheGunMag.com and Liberty Park Press, author of multiple books #add on the Right to Keep & Bear Arms and formerly an NRA-certified firearms instructor.