Kershaw Static Cleaver Pocket Knife EDC – Review

Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

U.S.A. –-(Ammoland.com)– Oregon-based Kershaw Knives (and sister company Zero Tolerance) have a prodigious release rate, to say the least. I try to spread the reviews out, but it turns out in doing so sometimes I'm so busy using a knife, I forget to write it up! Such is the case with Kershaw's Static, a pocket cleaver. This is a knife I like a lot, but has one flaw keeping it from being a knife I love. Let's find out what makes the Static tick.

Tech Specs:

KVT ball-bearing opening for quick, easy opening with flipper

Blade Style: Cleaver

Lock Type: Frame lock

Pocketclip: Reversible deep-carry (right/left, tip-up)

Hardware: Steel screws, steel backspacer

Blade Length 2.9 in. (7.4 cm)

Blade Steel 8Cr13MoV

Blade Finish/Coating: Satin finish

Closed Length 3.9 in. (9.8 cm)

Handle Material: Stainless steel

Handle Finish/Coating: Gray PVD coating

Handle Thickness: 0.39 in. (10.1 mm)

Overall Length: 6.75 in. (17.1 cm)

Weight: 4 oz. (113.4 g)

Warranty: Limited Lifetime Warranty

Given the Static's composition of a stainless steel 8Cr13MoV blade and a stainless handle, I'm hearing “durable, durable” in my head. By that I mean resistant to the elements, and requires little care or maintenance The only real downside to the choice of 8Cr13MoV for the blade, is that it loses its edge a bit quicker than higher grade steels. 8Cr13MoV compensates for this by taking an edge with ease. Sharpening the static is no chore at all. A quick special mention to the texturing along the base of the knife's spine! Great traction for when you use your thumb to really bear down while cutting.

Kershaw has often used KVT ball bearings for their blades to spin open on, and to good effect. Just a little resistance to start with, then the Static slides open with ease. Similarly, the usual Kershaw frame lock makes a return appearance here, and is simply reliable. It locks open every time, and unlocks easily enough. While I would appreciate a little texturing on the grip face of the frame lock, it's not a real necessity here.

Between the stainless steel construction (outdoors!) and the cleaver blade shape (kitchen!), the Kershaw Static seems most at home being used in a campsite cookset. While I've used it as an EDC blade, (and it performs very well in usual daily tasks), it really feels in its natural element cutting through a thick slab of meat that's getting ready to be dropped into the hot cast iron pan.

So what's my problem with the Kershaw Static? It's inexpensive, easy to sharpen and made from some pretty corrosion-resistant stuff. It even checks the usual boxes with good design, a solid framelock and oil-slick ball bearings. My only issue is that the Static is a little to short for my hands. Now, my mitts aren't giant, nor are they little carney hands. I'm left wanting just a little more handle here, maybe .5″-1″. I know that even if I found my Goldilocks solution, that would leave others out in the cold. I just feel that the Static would be better suited a touch longer, still shorter than many other pocket folders out there!

With all that said, the Kershaw Static is to me a really good value for what you're getting. Good design and rugged construction combine with the very reasonable price point to bring a good knife to your collection, whether it's for EDC or the campsite. MSRP on the Kershaw Static is $59.99, while the street price is around $36. If you like the cleaver shape and are interested in checking the Static out, I think it will be worth your time.





About Rex Nanorum

Rex Nanorum is an Alaskan Expatriate living in Oregon with his wife and kids. Growing up on commercial fishing vessels, he found his next adventure with the 2nd Bn, 75th Ranger Regt. After 5 tours to Afghanistan and Iraq, he adventured about the west coast becoming a commercial fisheries and salvage SCUBA diver, rated helicopter pilot instructor (CFII) and personal trainer, before becoming a gear reviewer and writer.”

-Jens “Rex Nanorum” Hammer

