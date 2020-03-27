U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- LA County Sherriff Alex Villanueva is apparently having a hard time deciding whether or not to follow the supreme law of the land, the US Constitution. While originally, he ordered all gun shops closed to the public, a few days ago he reversed this decision before finally returning to his original anti-gun declaration.

This news comes on the heels of California releasing certain inmates to reduce the likelihood of spreading the Coronavirus. As Sherriff, one would assume Villanueva knows about this. Which should make Americans and Californians wonder what he and his anti-gun cronies are thinking. The NRA has the full rundown below.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva took to twitter to announce he is once again ordering the closure of gun stores to almost all retail traffic. This comes after the closure was announced, then lifted, but is now back in place. The Sheriff issued the below statement, placing extreme limitations on firearm stores and how they can conduct business. In this case, a single official is unilaterally restricting the ability of law-abiding citizens to exercise their right to defend themselves and their loved ones. To contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's office to comment, please hit the following link https://lasd.org/commendation-and-complaint-form/ or call (800) 698-TALK. Please do not call an emergency or dispatch number.

About:

Established in 1975, the Institute for Legislative Action (ILA) is the “lobbying” arm of the National Rifle Association of America. ILA is responsible for preserving the right of all law-abiding individuals in the legislative, political, and legal arenas, to purchase, possess and use firearms for legitimate purposes as guaranteed by the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. Visit: www.nra.org