NY Shutdown Forces Kimber Mfg. to Cease Production During Pandemic

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Following New York's declaration that it is in a State of Emergency, New York-based Kimber Manufacturing Inc. was forced to close its NY manufacturing effective immediately. This is because NY is only allowing businesses that the government designates as essential to continue operation, and firearm manufacutrers and sellers are not among that list.

In response, Kimber Mfg. Inc. released the following statement.

Due to the New York state decision to shutter non-essential businesses as part of the COVID-19 response plan, Kimber Mfg. Inc. has stopped production at its New York facilities. Production continues at Kimber’s new, state-of-the-art Troy, Alabama manufacturing facility, with the entire line of handguns and long guns being assembled. Due to the large number of parts manufactured in Yonkers and the state-mandated closure in New York, the Troy facility will suspend production on March 31st. “This situation is unfortunate as we were off to an incredible start in gun shipments in 2020 and were running our factories seven days a week. We would like to thank our dealers and consumers for their overwhelmingly positive response to our 2020 new products,” said Greg Grogan, Kimber president. With that said, if you are in the market for a Kimber firearm, now is the time to make that purchase.” Kimber’s Alabama based customer service and repair services remain open to help customers with any questions they may have. In addition, the Alabama-based Kimber online store is open and products are shipping as long as inventory lasts. Montana based dealer sales and customer service departments also remain open. “We greatly appreciate the patience and understanding of our dealers and our fans,” Grogan said. “Rest assured that any disruptions in product manufacturing are temporary, but the duration is out of our hands. As soon as we are allowed, we have plans in place to restart production as quickly as possible.” In addition to the temporary closure of the Kimber, New York facilities, Kimber has adopted CDC-issued guidelines to protect employee health and prevent the spread of COVID-19 at all Kimber locations. “Much like all Americans, Kimber will be challenged by these closures,” Grogan said. “But no one here has any doubt that we will all soon be back in production and stronger than ever.”

About Kimber Mfg., Inc.

