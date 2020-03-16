Umarex Fusion 2 Co2 Bolt Action Air Rifle, SilencAir Muzzle & 9-Shot Rotary Magazine

Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

FORT SMITH, AR – -(AmmoLand.com)- Umarex USA continues blazing the path to deliver innovation, adventure and performance at an attractive price with the new Umarex Fusion 2 CO2 powered bolt action air rifle. The original Umarex Fusion pellet rifle was a CO2 powered bolt action design that was very popular for backyard plinking and quiet pest control. Umarex has carried over the best aspects of the original Umarex Fusion and added to it a re-designed SilencAir muzzle device, a nine-shot rotary magazine, a flexible CO2 power system, and an all-new stock design.

Umarex Fusion 2 Co2 Bolt Action Air Rifle

The original Umarex Fusion was popular because of its accuracy, quietness, and compact design. These three elements remain the bedrock to which Umarex began their revamp of this classic rifle. The first thing shooters will notice about the Umarex Fusion 2 is how quiet it is. Umarex re-worked the SilencAir for better performance and a bold look. Shooters will notice the impact of the pellet on the target as louder than the muzzle report.

The repeater revolution that began in the pre-charged pneumatic category is finding a home in other rifle based platforms as well. The Umarex Fusion 2 proudly features one of the best designed rotary magazines in the industry. The Fusion 2 magazine is extremely easy to load and holds nine .177 caliber pellets. To load the magazine, insert a pellet into the first open space in the cylinder and rotate the magazine cylinder counter-clockwise. The magazine will hold on the last pellet seated, therefore the shooter doesn’t need to worry about the magazine getting out of sync. Umarex Fusion 2 magazines also feature a last shot indicator to help prevent dry-firing.

The original Umarex Fusion was powered by two 12-gram CO2 cartridges and that is still true of the Fusion 2, but with a twist: the Umarex Fusion 2 uses a removable 12-gram CO2 adapter that can be set aside if the shooter wants to use a single 88-gram CO2 cartridge. The Fusion 2 offers shooters the best of both worlds in powering convenience. Shorter shooting sessions can be done with economical 12-gram cartridges or a longer shooting session can be powered with a single 88-gram cartridge. Shooters can expect around 70 shots from a pair of 12-gram CO2 cartridges and around 250 with a single 88-gram cartridge.

While these big changes are offering shooters quite the bang for their buck, it must also be stated that the Umarex Fusion 2 comes with a 4X32 scope which mounts to an integral Picatinny style rail. The Fusion 2’s ergonomic stock has grip serrations on the fore-end and a raised cheekpiece that make getting a solid cheek weld a piece of cake for just about any shooter. The Umarex Fusion 2 also has a manual safety that is recessed into the stock just above the trigger on the right side. This oversized lever has a 90-degree throw for positive engagement and disengagement of the safety. The recessed positioning also means the safety is protected from accidental disengagement.

At the end of the day, Umarex wants shooters to find an air rifle that works for them. The Umarex Fusion 2 is an air rifle that will compel the whole family to get together and put in some valuable trigger and family time. The Umarex Fusion 2 is just one more rifle in the Umarex Airguns catalog that steps into that role with an impressive host of features and an MSRP of only $139.99.





About UMAREX USA

Umarex USA, Incorporated is one of North America’s fastest-growing family-owned outdoor sport and recreation companies. Umarex USA innovates, develops and markets products under brands owned or licensed by its parent company, UMAREX GmbH & Co. KG. Such brands include Axeon® Optics, Beretta®, Browning®, Colt®, Elite Force® Airsoft, Exude™ Lights, GLOCK®, Heckler & Koch®, Hornady®, IWI®, REKT®, Ruger®, RWS®, Smith & Wesson®, T4E™, UMAREX®, Walther® and others. For additional information regarding Umarex USA visit UmarexUSA.com.