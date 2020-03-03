West Virginia Knife Law Preemption Bill PASSED! – On To Governor

USA – -(AmmoLand.com)- West Virginia SB 96 that would expand the state’s firearms preemption statute to include “deadly weapons,” including knives, was passed by the House 81-17. It now heads to Governor Jim Justice for his consideration.

Preemption prevents enforcement of existing local knife ordinances and prohibits new ordinances, more restrictive than state law which only serves to confuse or entrap law-abiding citizens traveling within or through the state.

Knife Rights passed the nation’s first Knife Law Preemption bill in Arizona in 2010 and has since passed preemption bills in Alaska, Georgia, Kansas, Montana, New Hampshire, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Wisconsin.





About Knife Rights

Knife Rights is America's grassroots knife owners' organization and the Second Front in Defense of the Second Amendment™. Knife Rights is Rewriting Knife Law in America™ and forging a Sharper Future for all Americans™. Knife Rights efforts have resulted in 31 bills enacted repealing knife bans in 22 states and over one hundred cities and towns since 2010.