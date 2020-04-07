Attack on Self-Defense Insurance: Under-Reported News

Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

Opinion

Montana – -(AmmoLand.com)- Some states with anti-gun leadership [read Democrats] are trying to eliminate any sort of insurance that will help protect a gun owner if a gun owner should be forced to use a gun in self-defense. These states offer as authority for halting self-defense insurance that it's disallowed to insure an illegal activity.

Yeah, right. Another anti-gun lie.

Most states have a position titled “Insurance Commissioner” who regulates insurance matters.

In Washington State, the Office of Insurance Commissioner has sent cease and desist letters to the NRA for their Carry Guard insurance. The WA OIC has sent similar letters to the United States Concealed Carry Association, the Armed Citizen Legal Defense Network, U.S. Law Shield, Firearms Legal Protection, and CCW Safe, demanding that all quit doing business in WA. The same thing is happening in New York, and likely other states not yet on my radar.

In Montana, the function of an insurance commissioner is performed by our State Auditor, an elected position most people don't think about much. Our current State Auditor is Matt Rosendale. Matt served formerly in the Montana Senate, and while there successfully carried MSSA's Ammunition Availability Act. Matt is now running for Montana's lone seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, so he will not be Montana's State Auditor beyond 2020.

There are three Republicans, two Democrats, and a Libertarian who have filed to run to be Montana's next State Auditor. So, there is a Primary race among both the Republicans and Democrats.

Because of the attack on self-defense insurance in other states, the race for State Auditor is worth paying attention to in Montana. As voters, you and your friends should know which candidates pledge that self-defense insurance will NOT be targeted for eradication in Montana. Ask them.

Best wishes,

Gary Marbut, President

Montana Shooting Sports Association

http://www.mtssa.org

Author, Gun Laws of Montana

www.mtpublish.com

Advertising: United States Concealed Carry Association



About Montana Shooting Sports Association:

Montana Shooting Sports Association is the primary political advocate for Montana gun owners. Visit: www.mtssa.org