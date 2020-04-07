Colt Signs Sisters Jalise Williams & Justine Williams to Team Colt

WEST HARTFORD, CONN., – -(AmmoLand.com)- Colt’s Manufacturing Company (“Colt”) proudly announces the addition of two members to its professional shooting team – Jalise Williams and Justine Williams. The Utah-based sisters join Team Captain Mark Redl and Wyatt Gibson on Team Colt. Jalise and Justine bring exceptional young talent to the sport and will represent Colt at shooting competitions and industry events.

Jalise Williams, 17, competes in USPSA, IPSC, 3-Gun, and Steel Challenge. She became the youngest Single Stack Lady National Champion in USPSA history at the age of 15 and holds more than 100 titles. Her 2019 titles include:

Limited Lady National Champion

Single Stack Lady National Champion

L-10 Lady National Champion

L-10 A-Class National Champion

IPSC Classic Lady National Champion

“My whole world revolves around my love for the shooting sports,” said Jalise Williams. “Colt is a legendary company and I never imagined that I would have the opportunity to represent the brand. I am beyond excited to be a part of Team Colt.”

Justine Williams, 15, has competed in a variety of shooting disciplines for six years. At age 13 she became the youngest-ever Production Grandmaster and at age 15 earned the PCC Grandmaster title. Justine is the first and only female to become a two-time USPSA Grandmaster.

On joining Team Colt, Justine says, “Having Colt gear that I trust 100% will allow me to focus on the road to winning. Colt is not just a name; it is a legacy of American-made, quality firearms.”

Justine won five national titles in 2019:

USPSA High Lady in the Open, Carry Optics, and Productions Divisions

USPSA High Junior National Production Champion

IPSC High Lady Production Division

Jalise Williams recently took home the High Lady and High Junior titles at the Western States Single Stack Championship. Justine Williams recently shot the Mesquite Mayhem Steel Challenge Match, taking home the 1st Overall Match title and 1st Overall PCC title. Both women continue into 2020 with full competition schedules, including Safariland Single Stack Classic Nationals, IPSC Nationals, and IPSC World Shoot XIX in Pattaya, Thailand.





About Colt’s Manufacturing Company LLC

Colt’s Manufacturing Company LLC (www.colt.com) is one of the world’s leading designers, developers and manufacturers of firearms. The company has supplied civilian, military and law enforcement customers in the United States and throughout the world for more than 175 years. Its subsidiary, Colt Canada Corporation, is the Canadian government’s Center of Excellence for small arms and is the Canadian military’s sole supplier of the C7 rifle and C8 carbine. Colt operates its manufacturing facilities in West Hartford, Conn., and Kitchener, Ontario.