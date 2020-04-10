Gun-Grabber Desperation Showing as More Americans Buy Firearms

U.S.A. – -(Ammoland.com)- “Deeming gun stores essential is unfair — and unsafe,” Everytown President and longtime Bloomberg lackey John Feinblatt declared in a free ad hosted by CNN Tuesday. “Much is still unknown about COVID-19, but one thing is certain: Owning a gun does not make you any safer from it.”

He’s pulling the same disingenuous crap the self-appointed media wits are springboarding off of as if it’s the virus people are arming themselves against. What he’s deliberately diverting attention from is the very real potential for something unforeseen and terrible happening to a society being brought to its knees while, in Feinblatt’s own words, “much is still unknown.”

Having done that with a readership dumb enough to turn to “the most busted name in news,” Feinblatt resorts to the same old, tired arguments that somehow don’t seem as compelling to “liberals” now flocking to gun stores as they once did before it was their own precious hindquarters on the line.

So he talks “suicides,” without explaining how “gun-free” Japan is ranked 17th by the World Health Organization while the U.S. comes in at 50. Feinblatt avoids explaining why he wants the police to be the “Only Ones” with guns when their suicide rates dwarf the general population’s. He also evidently has no answer for the “record levels” in Merry Olde disarmed-for-the-most-part England.

He then switches gears to “child gun deaths,” relying on an old con job that purposely lumps in a young adult demographic that includes gangbangers breaking gun laws to account for the vast majority of those. And as all good swindles rely on a “testimonial” to convince the marveling rubes of the efficacy of the snake oil he’s peddling, Feinblatt trots out his anecdotal evidence: Some low-hanging fruit moron who pointed a shotgun at his cousin and pulled the trigger. And we're supposed to accept on faith his word that he thought it was unloaded and the killing was an “accident” resulting from a “joke” gone wrong. And oh, by the way, the only reason he brought it home was because of COVID-19…

If only this amateur had been as safety cautious and responsible as trained, professional “Only Ones”…

The Brady Campaign is equally as depthless and deceptive.

“There is no constitutional right to immediately buy or sell guns,” Brady Campaign President Kris Brown whined to NBC News, where it was dutifully picked up by other megaphone wielders like the UK’s BBC for global consumption. “And there certainly is no right to spread coronavirus while buying or selling guns.”

That last part is just a clumsy red herring coupled with a clumsier insult intended to appeal to useful idiot ignorance and gin up their contempt – hardly a feat for those whose very existence screams “mob mentality.” As for Brown’s first contention, stated properly, there’s no constitutional authority to infringe on the right of the people to keep and bear arms, and a right delayed, as Martin Luther King observed, is a right denied. Given her druthers, gun stores necessary to “the security of a free State” would remain shuttered not just indefinitely, but forever.

That’s what Brady founder Nelson “Pete” Shields essentially called for back before they put the mask on and it was called the National Council to Control Handguns, and then Handgun Control, Inc.

“We're going to have to take one step at a time, and the first step is necessarily — given the political realities — going to be very modest… [W]e'll have to start working again to strengthen that law, and then again to strengthen the next law, and maybe again and again. Right now, though, we'd be satisfied not with half a loaf but with a slice. Our ultimate goal — total control of handguns in the United States — is going to take time… The first problem is to slow down the number of handguns being produced and sold in this country. The second problem is to get handguns registered. The final problem is to make possession of all handguns and all handgun ammunition-except for the military, police, licensed security guards, licensed sporting clubs, and licensed gun collectors-totally illegal.”

When it comes to sheer stupid statements though, I’d say the prize has to go to Giffords’ resident ATF gun-grabber emeritus, David Chipman.

“Hide it behind the cans of tuna and beef jerky that you’ve stored in the cabinet,” Chipman advised “post-cable news, media, and entertainment” broadcaster Cheddar in an attempt to keep new time gun buyers ignorant and afraid. That’s some “gun safety organization,” counseling avoidance rather than training, but it’s not exactly like any of the “commonsense gun safety” frauds are qualified to teach anything other than melting down and demanding gun bans.

It’s curious that Chipman’s advice here is not only the exact opposite of what new gun owners need to learn, but also contradicts what his own group advocates. Try as I might, I don’t see “conceal it in the pantry” anywhere. And as for leaving it locked and unloaded, only to be brought out in times of emergency, two considerations come to mind.

From mobster Sammy “The Bull” Gravano:

“Safety locks? You will pull the trigger with a lock on, and I’ll pull the trigger. We’ll see who wins.”

And from a fellow gun-grabber:

“Dennis Henigan of the Center to Prevent Handgun Violence drops the ball in front of a roomful of reporters, while trying to prove the efficacy of Saf-T-Lok, a purportedly easy-to-use combination lock in the gun's grip. Henigan fumbles and fails to unlock the gun in a well-lit room with no intruder at the door… Finally disengaging the safety, he apologizes, ‘Most people aren't as klutzy as I am.'” – From “Lawyers, Guns and Money” by Matt Labash, The Weekly Standard, Feb. 1, 1999

In truth, there is no “one size fits all” approach and while it can make sense for guns not under immediate control or intended for home defense to be emptied and locked up, there’s also something to be said for not giving home invaders all the head start they need to finish the job. The same goes for pitchfork murderers.

Chipman is the same character who relies on Violence Policy Center’s “confusion” (read “lie”) to convince the ignorant that semi-autos are the same as machineguns, and who appears to be in full projection mode when he accuses right to keep and bear arms advocates of being the ones with truth issues.

What we’re seeing here from the Big Three gun-grab groups are signs of worry. In spite of all the years and the dollars they’ve spent spreading lies to swindle their countrymen out of their birthrights, when things start to get up close and personal, people wake up and realize they want guns. And they’re finding out those guns are not as easy to obtain as books and vegetables, that you can't just “buy a gun online,” and that the fast-talkers who made such absurd claims have been lying.

When people start to suspect that they're being conned, the desperate swindler will redirect the ignorant with scapegoats. That’s what we’re seeing and what we can expect more of. That’s why there is no better time than now to point these things out to those who are just discovering what they’ve been told is garbage.

About David Codrea:

David Codrea is the winner of multiple journalist awards for investigating/defending the RKBA and a long-time gun owner rights advocate who defiantly challenges the folly of citizen disarmament. He blogs at “The War on Guns: Notes from the Resistance,” is a regularly featured contributor to Firearms News, and posts on Twitter: @dcodrea and Facebook.