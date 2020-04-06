U.S.A. – -(Ammoland.com)- “Of course, guns are essential! We are at war with this virus!” Washington Post “lighter take” columnist Alexandra Petri ridicules in a Friday hit piece that once more proves gun-grabbers who presume to instruct are long on unfounded opinion but come up painfully short on both knowledge and originality. In other words, considering the source and its editorial bent, she’s exactly what we would expect. After all, we’re talking about a paper that still employs an award-winning anti-gun plagiarist.

“Quickly, everyone, let us buy 17 firearms and ask no further questions.” Petri continues. “Donald Trump is a wartime president, and he has deemed gun shops essential to remain open at this time.

“I am armed with my Second Amendment rights in one hand and my total ignorance of medical science in the other,” she asserts, assuming the imagined sentiments of a gun owner that presumes her superior sophistication. Where have we seen our urban media betters dismiss flyover Americans as “Deplorables” and slack-jawed yokels before? Or perhaps I should ask “When haven't we?”

Still, why shouldn’t we bow to the superior medical science experience of someone with a degree in English as opposed to, say, a “retired Clinical Professor of Neurosurgery and Adjunct Professor of Medical History at Mercer University School of Medicine, and Associate Editor in Chief and World Affairs Editor of Surgical Neurology International who served on the CDC’s Injury Research Grant Review Committee”? One who escaped from a “progressive paradise” where guns are “controlled,” at that…?

For what it's worth, I’ll bet he never “worked with the Hasty Pudding Club”!

The lack of originality doesn’t stop there. Petri is hardly the first self-appointed “wit” to parrot the “progressive” narrative meme that the reason ignorant rustics want guns during this time of extreme social upheaval is to open fire on the pathogen itself. As noted recently in this column, “comedian, slanderer, perpetual [email protected]$$ punk (and hypocritical self-admitted gun owner) Bill Maher thought it was somehow funny to conflate taking very real and pragmatic preparations in the face of indeterminate civil unrest with a stereotypical redneck threatening to shoot the virus.”

More recently still, British comedian and Monty Python alumnus John Cleese took his idiotic Nigel Incubator-Jones character to heart, tweeting:

“It strikes me that it's terribly funny that the response of some Americans to a virus is to buy guns.”

Jeez, guy, you used to be clever.

Petri, Maher, Cleese, and others know damn well the reason why. The extent of what we are facing is yet unknown, as is the potential for social upheaval, violence, anarchy, and mayhem, along with a government response that will only get more repressive the more its control is threatened. Let the food supply get interrupted and those who thought they saw it all with toilet paper brawls will find they ain’t seen nothin’ yet.

Don’t expect ignoramuses who fancy themselves smarter than everybody else, who try to get their followers to laugh at the concept of guns being critical and essential, to do anything but ridicule what the Founders knew to be “necessary to the security of a free State.” And that brings us to the last bit of unoriginality they all are guilty of, a tactic that has lost its potency through both overuse and the discovery that “progressives” are not immune to a table they set being turned.

“Ridicule is man’s most potent weapon. It’s hard to counterattack ridicule, and it infuriates the opposition, which then reacts to your advantage,” collectivist organizer (and the subject of Hillary Clinton’s senior thesis) Saul Alinsky wrote as “Rule 5” in his subversive manifesto, Rules for Radicals.

Let them laugh. If TSHTF, it won’t be their residences people will be turning to for anything other than easy pickings. Gated communities notwithstanding, who thinks underpaid “Security” (i.e., “the help”) is going to hang around if civil order goes to hell?

And here’s one thing they’re not laughing at, and is probably one of the things they’re trying to discourage: Citizens who never before gave it much thought — but who, now that it’s apparent to all but provincial dolts that the government can’t protect us — turning to guns.

About David Codrea:

David Codrea is the winner of multiple journalist awards for investigating/defending the RKBA and a long-time gun owner rights advocate who defiantly challenges the folly of citizen disarmament. He blogs at “The War on Guns: Notes from the Resistance,” is a regularly featured contributor to Firearms News, and posts on Twitter: @dcodrea and Facebook.