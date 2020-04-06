New Instructional Video from Panteao with New Instructor

U.S.A. –-(Ammoland.com)- Panteao announces the release of a new video title with instructor Rick Hogg. Rick recently joined Panteao's cadre of instructors. Rick is a 29 year US Army Special Operation Combat Veteran that has taken his 13 combat deployment, both Iraq and Afghanistan, and teaching experience as a Special Forces Advanced Urban Combat instructor and harnessed them into a proven training methodology service company, War HOGG Tactical, Inc.

War HOGG Tactical, Inc. offers professional comprehensive mobile firearms, tactical and K9 training to law-abiding civilians, military and law enforcement agencies through combat-proven techniques and experience to improve the students skill ability. War HOGG also conducts product development and product field testing along with a verity of consulting services in the defense and firearms industry.

“Panteao is extremely pleased to be able to work with Rick Hogg,” said Fernando Coelho, President/CEO of Panteao Productions. Fernando continued, “Rick was introduced to us by fellow instructor Pat McNamara. Rick will be covering firearm-based techniques with us that are always in demand. We will also be kicking off a whole new series of K9 videos with him. A topic Panteao has been wanting to expand into for years.” Rick Hogg said, “It is great to be working with Panteao Productions to share my firearms and real-world experience with the shooting community. Hopefully this video will help shooters improve their marksmanship skills and develop a solid dry and live fire training plan. Just remember nothing replaces actual hands on firearms instruction.”

The first video to be introduced with Rick is Concealed Carry. Rick walks you through the training plan & fundamentals, eye dominance, loading and reloads, the draw, one handed shooting, multiple targets, concealed carry considerations, off body carry, concealed carry in a vehicle, dry fire, training drills, shooting under physical duress, and much more. Whether you are new to concealed carry or have been doing it for years, this video is worth watching.

Panteao greatly appreciates the support of the sponsors that help make this video happen: Archon, Standard Holster, Archon Ammunition, Aimpoint, Brute Force, Benchmade, and Grizzly Targets.

Make Ready with War HOGG Tactical: Concealed Carry is now available streaming for Panteao subscribers. It can be watched online via a PC or Mac, on a smartphone or tablet using the Panteao Make Ready Android and iTunes apps, or on television with the Panteao Make Ready channel on Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV. For more information on how to stream the Panteao videos, visit: http://panteao.com/streaming-video-ways-to-watch/

The video will also be available shortly on DVD and Digital Download formats. For more information on this title, visit Panteao at: https://panteao.com/product/war-hogg-tactical-concealed-carry/

About War HOGG Tactical

For more information, visit: https://www.warhogg.com/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/warhoggtactical/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/warhoggtactical

About Panteao Productions

Panteao is a video production company based out of South Carolina. With a team of seasoned crew members with a wealth of experience in filmmaking, Panteao produces the highest quality firearms training videos, survival videos, documentaries, industrials, commercials, and television shows. For more information about Panteao, visit http://panteao.com/about-us