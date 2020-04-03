Viridian Weapon Technologies Cabin Fever Closeout Sale Select Gear Up To 70% OFF

USA – -(AmmoLand.com)- Viridian Weapon Technologies is feeling your cabin fever pain, so to take the edge off they are running a blow-out sale on closeout products with some item 70% and more off the MSRP. That ought to cheer you up?
Viridian Weapon Technologies Cabin Fever Closeout Sale
Top Deals include:
- Viridian Weapon Technologies XTL-G just $49.99
- Viridian Weapon TechnologiesSIG 226 Demonstrator Gun just $10.00
- Viridian Weapon Technologies Reactor TL Gen 2 Tactical Light For Springfield Xd-S/Xd-S $49.00
- Viridian Weapon Technologies Beltslide Glock 42 Reactor Holster $4.99 !!?!
About Viridian Weapon Technologies
Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Viridian Weapon Technologies is devoted to applying cutting-edge technology to design compact, powerful self-defense products for the civilian, military and law enforcement markets. Viridian is the leader in weapon-mounted technology and responsible for a number of firearm innovations including green and red laser sights, LED weapon-mounted illuminators and several shooting accessories including the TacLoc® Holsters. Viridian products are designed and built in the USA. More information is available at ViridianWeaponTech.com.
