Walther Extends 30-Day Return Policy to All Models

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Walther just announced that it was extending its 30-day money-back guarantee to every model it currently makes. What's interesting, is that the company isn't simply refunding the purchase price, but also shipping and sales tax. More information in the official release below.

There is no doubt in our mind that you will fall in love with any Walther handgun you have the opportunity to shoot.

A fact that has been proven by our initial 30 Day Money Back Guarantee that included just a few models.

That is why we've opened it up to include ALL Walther handguns.

HOW DOES IT WORK?

Super simple.

No tricks.

No worries.

1) You buy a Walther handgun.

2) You shoot it for up to 30 days.

3) If you don't love it, send it back.

*We pay return shipping and give you back your money PLUS sales tax.

Consider this. If you have been on the fence about picking up a new Walther model but wanted to spend some time with it and shoot it to ensure it's a good fit, then now is the time. Also, if you know someone looking for their first handgun this is their opportunity to try out a Walther to make sure they find one that they're comfortable with. If you're comfortable, you'll be confident. If your confident, you'll carry it!

HOW TO RETURN YOUR FIREARM!

It’s difficult to tell if you’re going to love a pistol based only on the limited time you spend handling it at the counter of your local gun shop or looking at it online.

To really figure out if it is the gun for you, you need to shoot it.

Walther understands this and that is why we’re offering a full 30-day money-back guarantee on all new Walther handgun models. We encourage you to shoot it as much as you want for 30-days then decide if it is right for you.

Whether you buy it from your local gun shop or your favorite online retailer you can do so with the confidence that you can return it within 30-days for a full refund + tax.

*Includes all new Walther handgun models:

*Exclusions: Meister Manufaktur models, IOP & Blue Label Purchases. (US Sales only)

The process is simple.

1.) Visit www.WaltherOwnersClub.com

2.) Click “Return a Firearm”

3.) Fill out the form with your contact information.

4.) Upload a copy of your receipt or proof of purchase.

5.) Submit the form.

6.) Print the return label that will be emailed you.

7.) Place the unloaded pistol back in the original case and into a cardboard box with the shipping label.

8.) Drop off at approved FedEx location.

9.) Receive your refund within 2 weeks.