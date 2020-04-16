XS Sights Adds to DXT2 Big Dot Night Sight Offerings

Fort Worth, TX -(AmmoLand.com)- XS Sights is pleased to now offering its popular DXT2 Big Dot Night Sights for the Smith & Wesson M&P9 Shield EZ and the HK P7 M8, P7 M13 and P7 PSP pistols.

Known for exceptional front sight visibility in all lighting conditions, these second-generation Big Dot Night Sights are available in Optic Yellow and Optic Orange. The DXT2 Big Dot sights drive focus to the front sight and downrange threat using a large, high-contrast front and a V-notch rear sight for an unobstructed view of the front sight.

The Big Dot fronts use a patent-pending colored Ember glow dot that absorbs light, causing the sight to glow before it’s dark enough to see the tritium center. The glowing dot also stores energy enabling it to glow brightly for many hours. The V-notch rear sight features a vertical white stripe with a tritium vial at the center, creating a dot-the-“i” sight picture for fast and accurate target acquisition in high-stress situations.

Optic Yellow is the most visible color in low light. Optic Orange is the best for bright light settings such as shooting outside in daylight and offers a high-glow intensity that maintains visibility in decreasing light levels.

Retail Price: $132.00

For more information, visit www.xssights.com.

All XS Sights are backed by a 10-year, No Questions Asked Warranty and XS’s 30-Day Satisfaction Guarantee.





About XS Sights

XS Sights is known for making the fastest sights in any light. For more than 20 years, the XS team has created some of the most innovative sights on the market today for pistols, rifles, and shotguns. Whether used for personal defense or hunting, these sights are designed and built to be the absolute best for their specific purpose. For more information on XS Sights, visit xssights.com.