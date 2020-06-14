Instagram Blocks Patriot’s #boogaloo Hashtag, Promotes Leftist #antifa Tag

Opinion
U.S.A. –-(Ammoland.com)-While Antifa has taken over part of Seattle, Washington and declared it a new country and no longer part of the USA, Instagram has decided that the real threat is from the Hawaiian shirt-wearing pro-gun crowd.
The Facebook-owned company decided to hide the hashtag #boogaloo while users on the platform can easily find the anarcho-communist propaganda hashtag #antifa. Instagram claims that they blocked the hashtag because some of the posts using the tag fall “outside the community guidelines”.
Meanwhile, Antifa is using their hashtag to call for the overthrow of the US Government?
The Boogaloo is a term that takes its tongue in cheek name from the 1984 movie “Breakin’ 2: Electric Boogaloo.” It refers jokingly to the second American Revolution or the second American Civil War. Second Amendment activist has latched onto the meme as a sign of protest against what they see as an overbearing government that wants to infringe on their gun rights.
Gun rights activists wear Hawaiian shirts to pro-gun rallies and other events. During Lobby Day in Virginia, Tennessee, and other states, many of the attendees sported flowered pattern shirts and even plate carriers sporting the happy-pattern design. At these protests, there wasn’t any looting, rioting, or violence. The protestors left the cities cleaner than when they arrived.
The Antifa protests that have taken place across the country since 2017 have left people battered and bruised and local businesses and private property stolen, looted, and burned. The anarchist group assaulted journalist Andy Ngo in Seattle, leaving him with a brain bleed. Antifa has opened fire on police stations and attempted to murder people with bike locks.
The far-left group has burned buildings and businesses. During the group’s “Disrupt J20” protest that took place during Donald Trump’s Presidential inauguration, Antifa burned the limo of an immigrant. They have shown up at Tucker Carlson’s house in DC to intimidate the Fox News host’s family. The group has even listed me personally on their enemy list.
Although there is overwhelming evidence that Antifa is the threat and not the “Boogaloo Movement,” the group seems to be protected by left-wing politicians. Hillary Clinton’s running mate, Tim Kaine, is the father of Antifa member, Linwood “Woody” Kaine. Police arrested the younger Kaine at a Trump rally in Minnesota for obstruction.
Last month the Baltimore branch of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (BATF), in conjunction with the Baltimore Police Department, issued an “Officer Safety Bulletin” warning local police of the “Boogaloo Movement.” The bulletin warned police “individuals who identify with extreme second amendment rights.” These people also have clean records and do not belong to a domestic terrorist group like Antifa.
So, the question remains, why did Instagram choose to block the #boogaloo hashtag?
According to the tech giant, it was due to the “community” reporting the hashtag. It could be that left-wing activists have been gaming the system by mass reporting the hashtag to Instagram, or it could be that the social media platform’s left-wing bias is showing through.
No matter the reason why Instagram hid the tag, it goes to show that there is a war of ideas in the country, and the left is playing by a different set of rules than us. We need to study their tactics and change ours to better combat those that would like to see us silenced. Instagram users be sure and report the #antifa tag if you find you are offended.
John is a NRA instructor and a constitutional activist. He is the former CEO of Veritas Firearms, LLC and is the co-host of The Patriot News Podcast which can be found at www.blogtalkradio.com/patriotnews. John has written extensively on the patriot movement including 3%'ers, Oath Keepers, and Militias. In addition to the Patriot movement, John has written about firearms, interviewed people of all walks of life, and on the Constitution. John lives in Northern Virginia with his wife and sons and is currently working on a book on leftist deplatforming methods and can be followed on Twitter at @crumpyss, on Facebook at realjohncrump, or at www.crumpy.com.
Why am I not in the least surprised? Like, not at all. (‘-‘)
We are a nation of law put in place by our care takers or, so we think. Do we obey, not all do, some have gone 70 in a 60 and paid the appropriate price, class time and a fine? There is NO go to your room for a time out. Sheer wanton, willful chaos and deliberate vandalism is anarchism. What would (did) China do? Our current leadership is possibly focusing on election and blind eyeing the obvious as other political powers that fell did. It is my hope that we ALL as a nation can come together and make… Read more »
It is time and past time that Antifa officially be declared a terrorist group.
The last time the Dems controlled the Congress, the Senate, and the Presidency, (2006-2008) name one gun control law they enacted which trampled on your 2A rights…c’mon, paranoid peeps, name one….betcha ya can’t because none were passed by the House or Senate…Obama didn’t even try to touch your guns….and btw, do you really believe ANYBODY in the government would be willing to even TRY and take the millions of firearms there are out here legally owned by citizens? When my paranoid friends point out that the government is coming for their weapons, i remind them, hey, trying to take all… Read more »
how about the registration of multiple “asemi automatic” weapons purchased in the states bordering Mexico, as the direct result of the number of “crime guns found in Mexico from US retailers”? TIS was the sudden fruit of Obama/Holder’s Fast and Furious “gunwalking” scheme, which is whoat armed the nastiest of the Mexican drug cartels, Sinaloa. The fruit ofTHAT rottn tree yet abounds. While that administration KNEW trhey could not take direct actioin they trued every dirty trick in the book and made up some new ones to blame and demonise guns in the hands of Americans. The kinyun knew he… Read more »
The Clinton semi-auto rifle ban was in that time frame. Evidently you have your head too far up your ass to hear the proposals being put forth by Democrats in Congress, Biden’s dimentious ravings, and the rabid violation of the 2nd Amendment in Virginia. If you really knew the definition of paranoid, you would realize that it is the anti-2A crowd who is paranoid. You should probably re-insert your head and stay quiet so no one will realize how stupid you are.
The article and discussion concern censorship by media such as Instagram and FB.
Where did you come from?
I’m so tired of “selective censorship”. The media (including FB, Twitter, Instagram, etc.) have become their own political power and exert far more influence and control on America than any of the political parties. It was the media who elected Obama and it was the media who shat their collective pants when their efforts failed and Trump was elected. The media hides under the First Amendment while, all the time, denying any validity of the 2nd Amendment. They are the proverbial “horse who has bolted from the barn” too late to close the door and contain them. It is easy… Read more »
that’s why media are called The Fourth Estate”.
Seems Twitter and Instagram need to be dealt with VERY SOON… Just like the rest of the leftist spewing shithole networks. THEY are who is to blame for this nations problems.
Not just them. There is plenty of blame to go around.
Instagram and Twitter are BOTH GUILTY of the same things, boycott them and Facebook also.The only way to stop the CENSORSHIP is to hit them in their wallets.They are all complicit in pushing the Lefts narrative,while cutting off Conservative opinions.Just like the MSM, and 90% of all news.
Continuing to use them just adds fuel to the fire.
A couple of errors in your reporting that can take away from the key message: 1. Andy Ngo was attacked in Portland not Seattle, it was even in the title of the article you linked too. 2. There are some Boogaloo members going beyond just 2A and causing problems like Antifa and are helping give the movement negative press. https://www.foxnews.com/us/boogaloo-suspects-accused-trying-to-incite-violence-george-floyd-protest-las-vegas-feds-say We’ve already seen with the Fox image debacle that those on the left will pile on us for small mistakes, despite them doing the exact same thing. We need to ensure we don’t give them any excuses to do so.… Read more »
The Boogaloo shouldn’t ever happen(God help Us), UNLESS the Government gets so far out of line we HAVE no choice. The 2A (for the millionth time) never has been,never will be, about hunting or recreation, or sport.It wasn’t written for WE The People. It’s never been a guarantee for our Natural Right to self defense, it is solely about LIMITING THE Federal Governments power. It’s about THE last choice against a Tyrannical Government. Which I guarantee will happen if the Dems control the Three branches of our Government.(they know it, and are preparing for it),but so are we,and have been… Read more »
“UNLESS the Government gets so far out of line we HAVE no choice” Doszap, Not sure where you’ve been the last 20 years but we past that thresh-hold a long long time ago. Choice is something that is an option when you are in a position of power or there is rule of law. There is neither now, you are a stranger in your own land. There can be no ‘reforms’, you cannot vote your way out. You are ruled by satan worshiping pedophiles with nuclear weapons. Trump means well, he is only a slight slowdown for the borg. Hope… Read more »
Are you CERTAIN those guys are genuine real members of Boogaloo? Or are they just miming the real group and stiffing up trouble against them, sort of a false flag sort of idea? Does Boogalo issue membeship cards, have regular monthly/weeky meetings? On WHAT basis do FBI claim these Las Vegas clowns really ARE Bogaloo? While FBI are beginning to get their wings clipped I no moretrust them than I do the government of the City of Seattle. Or Minneapolis. Or California.
There is a lot of us old farts that like the wild and bright patterns of Hawaii shirts, plus it makes it easy to carry concealed in the summer months and we don’t belong to any subversive group we just believe in the second amendment and practice it.
I actually have a few, as do my friends. We have worn them for YEARS, way before this “#BOOGALOO BULLSHIT”. And yes, the do make concealed carry much less noticeable.
So Instagram supports terrorists, what’s new?
We need to treat the social media leaders the way Our Founding Fathers would have suggested: Get some rope and find a tree.
Woody Kaine, a disgrace, just like his dad!
All democrats are dogshit, if you associate with them you are a traitor.
A good reason to boycott Instagram!
Antifa is a designated terrorist group the same as hamas, hezbollah, red army faction, red army brigade, the ira, isis, the taliban, blm, the black panthers, the weather underground etc. If instagram wants to promote antifa that tells me all I need to know about them. There is very little hope that they will not force America into a civil or revolutionary war.
Arm up, carry on.
Stock up on ammunition, pile it high and deep. Stay Calm and carry on.
When the ammo is available…