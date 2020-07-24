Case Black & White Fiber Weave Saddlehorn Knife – Review

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- I recently received a Case Black & White Weave Saddlehorn pocket knife to test. Anymore I mainly carry a locking folder but even still, there are times that a regular pocket knife is what I need. For instance, if I’m wearing a suit or slacks. I don’t want something as conspicuous and Rambo looking as my big locking folder that I usually carry but, I also don’t want some little girly man pen knife.

I don’t know how people get through the day without carrying a pocket knife. I’ve always threatened and someday I’m going to do it and that is to keep track of how many times/day that I use a knife. Yesterday we took the horses to the mountains to ride up and cut a trail for elk hunting this Fall. I had to cut some string to tie my saddlebags to the back of my saddle. Then coming down the trail we started losing some gear out of the panniers on the packhorse and I had to tie that backdown. Then not to be a little girly man but I split a fingernail and had to trim that off today. You get my drift though and daily encounter the same thing. 1,000 times/day you pull out your pocket knife to complete some menial task.

Anymore, I don’t carry a cheap knife. Why not have a nice looking functional one? And this Case Black & White Fiber Weave Saddlehorn is nice looking. The black and white grip is comprised of a specially woven combination of Carbon Fiver (a reinforced polymer) and G-10 (a high-pressure fiberglass laminate). It is a nice-looking knife and anytime that you pull it out to use people are going to compliment you on your knife.

The Case Black & White Fiber Weave Saddlehorn is not only a good pocketknife for your EDC chores but it has two blades that are functional in the outdoor world that we live in. When skinning an animal, the clip point blade would be good to open the pattern on the hide and to skin around the lips and eyes of your animals that you trap if you’re a trapper. The drop point blade would be good for skinning since you can skin faster with a drop point blade without fear of cutting through the hide.

It is what I would classify as a medium-sized pocket knife. But due to the design of the handle on the tail end (It enlarges a little) I feel like I have a firm grip on the knife so I have a good control while handling it. The handle fills my hand and my little finger feels locked in. Even though it doesn’t have thumb grooves on top on the hilt of the blade I can still choke down on it and feel like I’m in control.

The MSRP on the Case Black & White Fiber Weave Saddlehorn is $91.99 and as is usual, we will close with the specs:

Model No.: 38929

Pattern: Saddlehorn

Handle Material: Black and White Fiber Weave

Handle Finish: Smooth

Blade Type: Clip, Skinner

Blade Length(s): 2.7 in, 2.7 in

Lock Type: Non-Locking (Slip Joint)

Blade Material: Tru-Sharp™ Stainless

Blade Finish: Mirror-Polished

Closed Length: 3.38 in

Weight: 2.0 oz

Sheath: Sold Separately



