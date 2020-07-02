GLOCK Announces Expansion of GEN 5 Pistols in .40 Caliber

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- GLOCK has announced plans to expand the Gen 5 pistols to include .40 caliber pistols. This is good news for the many law enforcement agencies currently equipped with the Gen4 version of this caliber pistol. According to their statement, GLOCK will have these pistols available as soon as October, but their primary focus will be supporting agencies with their transition to the new Gen5. Since the release of the Gen 5 in 2018, GLOCK has been working to add their full line up of pistols to be included with the Gen 5.

While this full transition is good news, GLOCK has stopped production on 9×19 and .40 caliber Gen4 pistols for the US commercial market. With that said it is likely that we will see a full transition of GLOCK pistols into the Gen 5 iteration over the next few years. Read GLOCK's statement on the release of the .40 Caliber Gen 5 below:

“In an effort to intelligently preserve and grow the GLOCK brand and deliver uncompromised quality and maximum customer satisfaction, we are focused on our mission of future-oriented manufacturing technologies. This includes extending the latest Gen5 technology enhancements to the .40 caliber line of pistols. Availability will begin in October; however, the focus will be on supporting existing .40 caliber agencies on transitioning to the latest technologies within the law enforcement market. While we will continue to support fielded Gen4 pistols and agencies with Gen4 models, we have stopped 9×19 and .40 caliber Gen4 productions for the US commercial market. We look forward to bringing the performance improvements of the Gen5 technologies to other areas of product development.”

Gen5 Improvements

There are over 20 design changes that distinguish Gen5 pistols from their Gen4 predecessors and improve the overall performance of the pistols. GLOCK is continuously evolving our products through future-oriented manufacturing. The most noticeable changes are:

nDLC finish is exclusive to the GLOCK manufacturing process and the Gen5 models at this time. The finish increases protection against corrosion and scratching and improves the ability of the pistol to function in degreased or adverse conditions.

Flared mag-well has a larger funnel for faster, smoother reloads, particularly in high-stress situations where fractions of seconds matter.

Glock Marksman Barrel (GMB) features a more aggressive polygonal rifling with a target-style crown and tighter chamber specs, which delivers improved accuracy.

Ambidextrous slide stop levers offer increased ergonomics for left-hand shooters and shooting with the support hand.

Removal of the finger grooves on the grip allowed for superior grip ergonomics and improved fit for various size hands.

Firing pin safety and trigger spring enhancements enable the trigger housing to endure long term durability and result in a smoother trigger pull and improved trigger reset.

