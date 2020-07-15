Hawaii: Legislature Adjourns, Mag Ban and Ammo Checks Defeated!

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Friday, July 10, the Hawaii legislature adjourned the 2020 regular session. With the adjournment, HB 1902, restricting magazine capacity and SB 2635, placing additional restrictions on ammunition purchases, were defeated! Unfortunately, the legislature did pass two anti-gun bills, HB 2744 severely restricting homebuilt firearms and SB 3054 imposing penalties for not reporting the permanent removal of a firearm from the state. HB 2744 and SB 3054 are with the Governor for his consideration. Contact Governor Ige and urge him to veto HB 2744 and SB 3054 by submitting your veto request here.

This session saw dozens of anti-gun bills introduced, with 18 being heard in a single week back in February. The NRA thanks members and gun owners for their activism in this session. Because of your engagement, we were able to hold off many anti-gun proposals. Though the legislative session is over, it is as critical for NRA members and Second Amendment supporters to remain active and engaged. Your NRA will be back at the Capitol in 2021 to continue the fight.

Defeated – House Bill 1902 prohibits the manufacture, possession, sale, barter, trade, gift, transfer, or acquisition of magazines capable of holding more than ten rounds. Possession of magazines acquired prior to the ban will remain legal but will be prohibited from any transfer other than inheritance.

Defeated – Senate Bill 2635 SD 2 requires anyone purchasing ammunition to provide proof of firearm registration for the particular caliber of purchase. The owner of a firearm may also designate an alternate person who, after fingerprinting and a background check, will be issued a permit to purchase ammunition for that firearm. In the case of firearms capable of firing multiple calibers, the bill leaves the decision to include any additional calibers up to the discretion of the police, with no outlined process for appeal.

The following bills were sent to the Governor for his consideration. Please contact Governor Ige and urge him to veto HB 2744 and SB 3054 by submitting your veto request here.

House Bill 2744 places severe restrictions on certain firearm parts in an effort to ban home-built firearms. The language is vague and overly broad with felony penalties for violations. It fails to recognize that prohibited persons cannot lawfully possess any firearm, whether home built or produced by a licensed manufacturer. Additionally, the bill uses your tax dollars to create a commission to research “gun violence.” While the NRA does not oppose objective research, this will produce biased advocacy instead of sound science.​

Senate Bill 3054 SD 2 requires notice of permanent removal of a firearm outside the state with the registering county within five days. A penalty of $100 per firearm will be assessed for non-compliance.

