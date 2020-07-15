Holosun HM3XT Magnifier Locks on Targets

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Holosun's HM3XT Magnifier is loaded with slick features that make it an exceptionally versatile and durable asset for tactical shooters. The 3x magnifier is designed for ease of mounting and seamless integration into tactical shooting platforms. Celebrate Summer by upping your game and locking in close on targets with a high-performance magnifier.

Durability is at the forefront of this design with a full titanium housing and an IP67 waterproof rating. Titanium is lightweight yet exceptionally strong, making it the perfect material for serious protection. The profile is compact, but the unit is built to shed moisture and perform through heavy combat in any environment.

The mounting system includes a quick release for easy on and off in the field and a flip-to-side mount with Absolute and Lower ⅓ Co-witness mounting options. A QD Mount, Spacer and T10 L Key are included in the box as well. Mounting is simple, and the ability to stow the magnifier in an instant is critical when magnification is not required. Snap it back into place when magnification will enhance performance, and the sight will instantly pull everything in closer.

Windage and elevation adjustments are integrated into the HM3XT for precision shooting in variable conditions—zero in on any target on the fly with these essential field adjustment features. The 2.75-inches of eye relief helps the shooter focus on targets without eye fatigue.

When it comes to magnifiers, the HM3XT leads the field in design quality and functionality. Serious tactical shooters know the value of waterproofing and flexible mounting solutions with a dedicated quick release. Holosun builds the best tactical optics on the planet, and the HM3XT 3X magnifier is just one of the great options for tactical shooting.

Specs:

Flip-to-the-side Design

Outstanding Specification & Clarity

Compact and Small Design

Complete Titanium Housing

QD Mount & Spacer included

IP67 Waterproof

About Holosun Technologies

Holosun Technologies, located in City of Industry, California, was established in 2013 by one of the industry's most successful OEM manufacturers. Holosun is committed to creating innovative optic, laser/IR technologies that benefit a broad range of shooting, hunting, law enforcement, and military needs.

Over the course of the past decade, Holosun has been at the forefront of developing new sight technologies to fulfill a variety of shooting needs. Our product line includes innovations such as; 50,000 hr battery life, solar options, the ability to change reticles with the press of a button and IR/Laser units that utilize the most recent advancements in laser and LED technology. At Holosun, we pride ourselves on producing cutting-edge equipment with a competitive price that astounds the customer and the competition.

For more information, please visit WWW.HOLOSUN.COM