New List Id’s Anti-Gun Rights Businesses & CEOs, Stay Informed, ‘Don’t Feed Them’

BELLEVUE, WA – -(AmmoLand.com)- The Citizens Committee for the Right to Keep and Bear Arms has launched a public campaign alerting gun owners about businesses and their CEOs who push for increased gun control and prohibition, identifying the culprits.

The “Don’t Feed the Gun Prohibitionists” project has developed a dynamic list of businesses and CEOs who have been pushing for new legislation designed to impair the rights of law-abiding firearms owners. The list may be found at www.ccrkba.org/antigunbusinesses.

“Many brand name businesses and corporate leadership have a nefarious agenda to limit gun rights,” said CCRBA Chairman Alan Gottlieb. “Their current and potential patrons should have the knowledge of what their hard earned dollars are actually funding. “A free market dictates the right of consumers to know about the products they purchase,” he continued, “and we encourage people buy products from companies they can count on to not support efforts aimed at curtailing constitutional rights. By providing this information, we hope gun owning consumers make reasonable decisions about which businesses to patronize. This might convince some businesses to re-think their core values.”

CCRKBA’s list includes such recognizable names as Costco, Burger King, Delta Airlines, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Hallmark, the Hard Rock Café, Levi Strauss, Microsoft, Progressive Insurance, Sara Lee and Yelp. There are nearly 200 businesses and their bosses on the list. The roster represents companies and corporate leadership that have made donations and/or advocated on behalf of gun control organizations, including sending an open group letter to the United States Senate urging additional restriction and firearms bans.

“Businesses and the people who own them can support whatever kind of philosophy they want,” Gottlieb said, “and gun owning consumers can likewise not spend any money with those firms. Let the marketplace decide. “Businesses that advocate or take a position of opposition to gun rights should recognize that the gun rights community will vote with their wallets,” he concluded.

With more than 650,000 members and supporters nationwide, the Citizens Committee for the Right to Keep and Bear Arms (www.ccrkba.org) is one of the nation's premier gun rights organizations. As a non-profit organization, the Citizens Committee is dedicated to preserving firearms freedoms through active lobbying of elected officials and facilitating grass-roots organization of gun rights activists in local communities throughout the United States.