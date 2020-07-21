Outdoor Edge 7.0″ Flip N’ Saw Hunting Saw – Review

Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- We’re in the middle of spring bear hunting, spring turkey hunting, and spring mushroom hunting and if you’re like me touching up old blinds and building new ones is on your mind. (Ok, maybe you don’t need a blind to hunt mushrooms). But for the first two hunts, you do.

A blind is like owning a home. Every spring, brush pops up or trees sprout new limbs that block a shot or mask your view of incoming animals. If you don’t pay attention to this task then you’re likely to miss a shot. I love Fred Bear’s old saying “The chance of hitting a ¼” limb is directly proportional the size of the rack on the buck you’re taking a shot at”.

I can’t remember how many times a branch has deflected one of my shots, whether with a bow or a rifle. To hunt whitetails, we have to hunt in super thick brush but we also still have to be able to take a shot. So I cut shooting lanes out in a few different directions so I can pull back and be ready for when they step out.

Many times while out hunting I’ll run across a big buck and need to slap together a brush blind to hunt that area the next morning or that night. I remember one year I was hunting right after daylight on top of a mountain and while working up a ridge spotted a huge buck working his way up a thick brushy draw. He was sneaking back up to the top of the mountain to hide out for the day.

By luck, I’d happened to cross him while he was sneaking up his secluded draw. There wasn’t a tree handy but there was big boulder on the hill above the draw. So I laid logs off the side of it and cut some brush and filled in the gaps. I also found some big chunks of pine bark and used them as well. If you have a folding saw like the Outdoor Edge Flip N Saw in your day pack you can easily whip out a brush blind in 15 minutes.

These also work great for spotting and stalking bears believe it or not. Let’s say you spot a bear at dusk but it is too far away to be able to make a stalk on. No problem. The next day mid-morning run-up to the spot and slap together a brush blind to set in until dusk. Then you can either get a shot from the blind or stalk in close enough for one.

Sure, a chain saw cuts faster but is too loud and heavy. A bow saw works great but is was too bulky and semi-dangerous to carry strapped to your pack. So really a good lightweight folding saw like the Outdoor Edge Flip N Saw is the only option.

I recently discovered the Outdoor Edge Flip N Saw and like some of its features. First off it is super lightweight. A lot of the pocket knife folders that I test weigh more than it does. It also has a super-thin profile so you can throw it in your daypack and forget that you even have it with you. The handle is long enough so that you can grasp it with two hands to saw.

Another cool feature is that they advertise that you can also use it to sawbones. This is great since you can also use it to quarter out your elk and moose if you’re packing them out on horses.

It has a locking blade with a lock back system and I really like that it has a canvas sheath with a belt loop. Even in the sheath, it is as flat as a pancake. I think it will be a good addition to your daypack.

The MSRP on the Outdoor Edge Flip N Saw is $34.95 and as is usual, we will close with the specs.

Blade: 7.0 in / 17.7 cm

Overall: 15.0 in / 38.1 cm

Steel: Chrome-coated 65Mn

Handle: 6061-T6 Aircraft Aluminum with nonslip rubberized coating

Sheath: Black nylon

Weight: 5.8 oz / 164 g





About Tom Claycomb

Tom Claycomb has been an avid hunter/fisherman throughout his life as well as an outdoor writer with outdoor columns in the magazine Hunt Alaska, Bass Pro Shops, Bowhunter.net, and freelances for numerous magazines and newspapers. “To properly skin your animal, you will need a sharp knife. I have an e-article on Amazon Kindle titled Knife Sharpening #ad for $.99 if you're having trouble.”