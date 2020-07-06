The Record-Breaking American Arms Race of 2020 Means One Thing: You Loot, We Shoot!

Official Communication by Marion P. Hammer

Unified Sportsmen of Florida Executive Director

NRA Past President

Florida – -(AmmoLand.com)- Record numbers of firearms have been purchased over the past couple of months in Florida and around our nation. Many of the firearms were – and are – purchased by people who never thought they would want or need a gun. Firearms training classes are full and booked for months ahead. Florida Tax Collectors are reporting huge increases in the number of Concealed Weapon or Firearm License applications being processed locally.

Around the country, professional rioters and violent protesters have been destroying private property. These acts of violence are soon followed by looters who help themselves to what’s left. These are not acts of civil disobedience; these are planned and orchestrated acts of domestic terrorism.

People around the nation are getting fed up and are buying guns, getting trained, and are preparing to protect what they have worked hard to achieve. We’ve seen people wake up and take responsibility for themselves and their property like never be before.

In August 1992, Hurricane Andrew hit Miami/Dade County, Florida. The destruction was massive. During the news coverage in the aftermath of Hurricane Andrew, a warning from residents to looters emerged. Images flashed across TV screens on national TV and the message was clear. Hand scrawled on a piece of building debris: “You Loot – We Shoot!” Spray painted on garage doors: “You Loot – We Shoot!” Painted across the front of damaged homes: “You Loot – We Shoot!”

Hurricane Andrew had damaged and destroyed much of what Dade County residents owned, and they did not intend to lose anything else to looters and roving gangs.

Throughout the television coverage of the plight of hundreds of thousands of residents left homeless by – what at the time was – this nation's worst hurricane disaster, we saw many people refusing to leave the rubble they once called home. They were armed and standing guard to protect what little they had left. There was even a report from Miami of a police officer on local TV telling residents if they needed security, they'd better get a gun – police couldn't help them.

Even after the National Guard arrived, residents reported to the media that they still had to protect themselves because when the sun went down, the soldiers disappeared and residents were once again on their own.

During this TV coverage the overwhelming majority of firearms that residents were using for protection were semi-automatic firearms – firearms would be banned as so-called “assault weapons” by gun ban organizers.

Such tragic disasters often make folks open their eyes to the importance of firearms for protection and the outrageous restriction of gun control laws – particularly waiting period laws and gun ban laws. When you need a firearm for protection you can't wait and you need the firearm best suited to stop gangs of intruders!

Those whose anti-gun philosophy is manufactured in air-conditioned offices or in homes with electronic security systems and iron gates should take heed. When their anti-gun counterparts in Miami, became victims of a disaster, they quickly had a new perspective on the importance of the Second Amendment's guarantee of the right of the People to keep and bear arms.

Hurricane Andrew is not the only time Floridians have stepped up to protect their families and their homes with firearms following hurricane disasters; it just hasn’t been widely reported in the anti-gun, anti-self-defense media.

Today, the ice-cold reality of self-reliance settles in when people observe professional protesters rioting with violence and destruction. That’s why they are buying guns.





