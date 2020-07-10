Rogue Republicans and Democrats Join Forces to uphold NC Governor Veto of Gun Reform

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- On 2 July, 2020, the Democrat Governor of North Carolina, Roy Cooper, vetoed Bill H652, also known as “The Second Amendment Protection Act”.

From the Bill:

AN ACT TO PROVIDE THAT A PERSON WHO HAS A CONCEALED CARRY HANDGUN PERMIT MAY CARRY A HANDGUN ON EDUCATIONAL PROPERTY THAT IS THE LOCATION OF BOTH A SCHOOL AND A PLACE OF RELIGIOUS WORSHIP AND TO ENACT THE 2ND AMENDMENT PROTECTION ACT OF 2020.

The bill originally had plenty of votes to override Governor Cooper's veto.

Three other mild and sensible gun law reforms were included in the bill:

A person who allowed their permit to lapse would have 60 days to renew it. After that, they could take a refresher course, then renew, up to 120 days after the permit lapsed. The head of law enforcement agencies could allow non-sworn officers, who have a concealed carry permit, to carry in law enforcement facilities. Emergency medical personnel would be allowed to carry defensive firearms if they have a concealed carry permit and have completed an approved course for that purpose.

Bill H652 passed with veto-proof majorities: Yes 77, No 38 in the House.

To uphold the veto, nine Democrats and five Republicans changed their vote.

It was a finely calibrated show, to minimize the downside and maximize the upside for the members of the House. Clearly, the Governor and House leadership know how to count votes.

69 votes were needed to override the veto, with 114 members of the House present. 67 voted to override the veto.

The 67 number is from ballotpedia. The North Carolina legislative site shows two votes, with one member changing their vote a minute later, with 66 votes to override the veto. Further research may be necessary to find the one vote difference.

Five Republicans changed their vote by not showing up for the vote.

Five Democrats changed their vote by showing up and voting against the override.

Four Democrats changed their vote for the bill to a vote against the Bill, by voting against the veto override.

One Democrat, Rep. Alexander, District 107, changed their vote against the bill to absent.

The five Republicans who refused to support the veto override were:

Rep. Davis, District 4.

Rep. Elmore, District 94

Rep. Lambeth, District 75

Rep. Rogers, District 112

Rep. Yarborough, District 2

The four Democrats who changed their vote from for to against the bill were:

Rep. Beasly, District 92

Rep. Farmer-Butterfield, District 24

Rep. John Sr., District 40

Rep. Pierce, District 48

These sorts of carefully calibrated shenanigans are not uncommon. In Wisconsin, Republicans had a veto-proof majority to pass a shall issue law. It happened at least twice and was extremely close the third time.

Wisconsin Governor Doyle twisted arms and almost certainly offered rewards to keep his veto from being overridden. In an especially memorable case, a Democrat who vote for the Shall issue law changed his vote to make the difference. Later, he was appointed to a judgeship.

Governors frequently offer rewards and twist arms to have legislators change their vote in veto override attempts.

In these votes, the progressive media favors those in favor of infringing on Second Amendment rights, which gives cover for those who change their votes.

