Smith & Wesson M&P Shield 2.0 9mm Pistol CT Red Laser $433.99 FREE S&H CODE

Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Brownells has another overlook bargain when you game their shopping cart with coupon code “VSB” and pick up the Smith & Wesson M&P Shield 2.0 9mm Pistol with the built-in CT Red Laser for just $433.99. Brownells Edge Members get FREE Shipping on all their orders.

Ergonomic Upgrades, Enhanced Trigger & Built-In Laser Sight The Smith & Wesson M&P® Shield M2.0™ 9mm with Thumb Safety & Crimson Trace® brings to the compact Shield platform the upgrades from the full-sized M&P M2.0, plus a built-in laser sight for the ultimate in instinctive targeting. The Shield M2.0 features a lighter, more refined trigger with a crisp break, plus a distinct reset you can both feel and hear, for better feedback to the shooter and more precise trigger control. The M&P Shield M2.0 9mm with Thumb Safety & Crimson Trace® also features S&W’s more aggressive grip texture to give you a better hold of your pistol, further enhancing your control. The manual thumb safety gives you an extra layer of safety, and the Shield M2.0 can be disassembled without having to depress the trigger using S&W’s new takedown lever design. Standard 3-dot sight system PLUS integrated Crimson Trace red laser sight in the triggerguard

Striker-fired – no hammer to snag on clothing during the draw

Accurate 1:10″ twist rifling

Durable Armornite® corrosion-resistant finish The S&W M&P Shield M2.0 9mm with Thumb Safety & Crimson Trace® retains all the virtues of Smith & Wesson’s “Gen 1” Shield: a thin, compact profile that makes it excellent for all-day carry and self-defense use, low bore axis that helps you recover quickly from recoil for faster follow-up shots, and an 18° grip angle that makes for a natural-pointing pistol.

Some Related Reviews:

Smith & Wesson M&P Shield 2.0 9mm Pistol CT Red Laser Deal Cart Check 07/29/2020

Daily Deal Disclaimer: The product represented in this AmmoLand News announcement is a short-term money-saving deal we find at third party retailers unrelated to AmmoLand Inc. Be forewarned that many of these “deals” will sell quickly or potentially expire in a few hours from the initial online publishing time or date. AmmoLand Inc. does not stock inventory or operate a shopping cart. When we find an exciting offer on gun products, we will be passing along those offers to AmmoLand News readers so you can try and save cash. When you leave www.ammoland.com to make purchases please be sure of what you are agreeing to buy and have applied all the appropriate coupon codes (subject to expiration out of our control) or taken the necessary steps to reproduce our highlighted deals in your shopping cart at these third party retailers. AmmoLand Inc (operating as AmmoLand News, at www.ammoland.com) is not responsible for changing prices, inventory availability, or expiration dates, discrepancies, or changes in product descriptions or models or for what you agree to purchase from these affiliate-link promoted websites. AmmoLand Inc can not correct, change, or help you return or warranty products purchased from other businesses online. All we can do is point out a few deals when we find them to help you save $$.

If you want us to email you each daily gun deal, subscribe to our daily emails list.

Consider checking our Gun Deals Coupon page and our past featured Daily Gun Deals page for additional savings from your favorite industry partners. Thank you very much for your support and I hope we save you some money by highlighting these sweet daily deals. Enjoy!