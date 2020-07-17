Ultradyne USA Release New C2 Folding Iron Sights

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- With high quality machined sights as the goal, Ultradyne has set out to build a sight like no other! Introducing Ultradyne’s new C2 Folding Iron Sights, they are loaded with awesome features and just what today’s shooters have been looking for.

The new C2 Folding Sights from Ultradyne pack high performance features into a lightweight, compact sight system. Like their big brother- Ultradyne C4 sights, the C2 sights are fully machined from 416 stainless steel and aircraft aluminum to maximize the strength in a lightweight, compact, and foldable package.

The C2 system is loaded with features such as:

Windage adjustment in the front sight. This allows the windage of the rear sight to remain

centered for further adjustments if needed

centered for further adjustments if needed Interchangeable rear sight apertures, standard with a .070 aperture/ghost ring and the

option for a .050 aperture. These can be stored in the side of the windage knob

option for a .050 aperture. These can be stored in the side of the windage knob Front sight options include either a 12 MOA aperture or a unique blade style post that

can be rotated for a medium or thin blade option

can be rotated for a medium or thin blade option Hard Anodize and Nitride finish give the C2 a durable coating that protects against the

elements

elements Ergonomic adjustment knobs

Right handed 45° offset base option

These sights are game-changers to the shooting industry, offering so many unique features.

For more Information, visit www.ultradyneusa.com