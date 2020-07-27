Virginia Democrat U.S Senators Introduce Sweeping Gun Control Bill

Virginia – -(AmmoLand.com)- U.S. Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine (both D-VA) just introduced a federal bill to do to American gun owners what the Virginia Democrats have done to Virginian gun owners!

Just in time for federal elections on November 3 2020 this year, Senator Mark Warner (and Senator Tim Kaine) have decided to stab not only Virginia gun owners in the back, but all of America's gun owners.

As goes Virginia goes the nation?

Warner and Kaine are introducing a bill called the “Virginia Plan to Reduce Gun Violence Act of 2020,” which attempts to further weaken gun rights nationally with the following provisions that more or less match the atrocities foisted on Virginia gun owners this year by Democrats:

Universal Background Checks – a stepping stone to gun registration.

Red Flag law – take away guns first, ask questions later.

One Handgun-a-Month – national gun-rationing scheme.

Reporting requirement on lost or stolen handguns – get penalized twice if your gun is stolen.

Restricting firearms access to minors – keep kids away from their heritage.

Taking away firearms during a Protective Order – disarming the public any way they can.

Thank heavens we didn't make Tim Kaine our Vice-President four years ago! We have a chance to tell Mark Warner what we think of his stupid gun-control bill on November 3 2020.

ARE YOU REGISTERED TO VOTE?

ACTION ITEM

Let's all call Senator Warner and Senator Kaine and tell them to withdraw the “Virginia Plan to Reduce Gun Violence Act of 2020” and to oppose any and all gun control legislation:

Warner: 202-224-2023

Kaine: 202-224-4024

About Virginia Citizens Defense League, Inc. (VCDL):

Virginia Citizens Defense League, Inc. (VCDL). VCDL is an all-volunteer, non-partisan grassroots organization dedicated to defending the human rights of all Virginians. The Right to Keep and Bear Arms is a fundamental human right.

For more information, visit: www.vcdl.org.