Brownells Releases Gen2 BRN-180 Uppers, Including 300 AAC Blackout

GRINNELL, Iowa –-(AmmoLand.com)- Brownells announced the next generation of its popular BRN-180 uppers, including the much-anticipated version chambered in 300 AAC Blackout, perfect for use with a suppressor.

Launched at SHOT Show 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada, the BRN-180 uppers combine features of the classic AR-180 with modern upgrades such as a full-length Picatinny rail and a free-float M-LOK handguard.

All BRN-180 Gen2 uppers are ideal for folding stocks or braces as the recoil mechanism is totally contained inside the upper.

The BRN-180 Gen2 updates include a new method of securing the handguard and adjustable gas blocks for all barrel lengths to optimize suppressor use.

The newest model has a 10” barrel chambered in 300 AAC Blackout, well-suited for a building a BRN-180S pistol or a registered short barreled rifle.

The other Gen2 BRN-180 uppers are still chambered in 223 Wylde to maximize accuracy potential with both 5.56 and .223 Remington ammunition.

In stock and shipping now, the Gen2 BRN-180 uppers include:

Going forward, Brownells will sell only the Gen2 version of its BRN-180 uppers.

To learn more, see the Brownells BRN-180 page.

