Brownells Resumes Standard Capacity Gun Magazine Sales To California

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- In the wake of a ruling by a three-judge panel of the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals, Brownells has resumed selling its full lineup of rifle, pistol and shotgun magazines to California customers.

Known as Duncan vs Becerra, the case against California’s ban on standard-capacity magazines was brought by the California Rifle & Pistol Association.

The Ninth Circuit applied strict scrutiny in its decision and ruled firearm magazines, including those of 30-rounds capacity or more, are “protected arms under the Second Amendment.”

The entire ruling can be read at the United States Court of Appeals For the Ninth Circuit site.

Effective immediately, Brownells will once again ship standard capacity gun and rifle magazines to California customers!

To see Brownell's full lineup for popular magazines for AR-15 style, AK-47 style, and other commonly-owned semi-automatic pistols, visit the magazine section of the Brownells website.

