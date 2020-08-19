McDougall – Is it Time for the NRA to Clean House?

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Let's be blunt; the purpose of the lawsuit brought to dissolve the N.R.A. is intended to sideline the N.R.A. for the upcoming election. New York has a long history of “Legislation through Litigation.” This in no way affects my viewpoint that it's time for the N.R.A. to clean house. The facts are simple; the N.R.A. needs an annual independent review of spending and better management. Wayne, you've done a great job, but its time. When you become the issue (rightly or wrongly), you cannot lead.

Democrats have done this before, used court and lawsuits to get what they want. Under the Clinton Administration, the Democrats used the courts to try and ban guns. H.U.D. Secretary

Andrew Cuomo was quoted as saying that gun manufacturers that did not comply would suffer “death by a thousand cuts,” and Eliott Spitzer noted that those who didn't cooperate would have bankruptcy lawyers “knocking at your door.”

If gun manufacturers wanted to stay in business, they had to give Democrats what they wanted. No law was ever passed; this was a war on the 2 nd Amendment by one political party using political power and liberal judges to get what they wanted. Part of what they wanted was campaign contributions. The other part was a restriction on sales. This is political corruption at its best.

Biden, Pelosi, and Harris have promised to repeal “The Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act” (PLCAA). The PLCAA is a law that protects firearms manufacturers and dealers from being held liable when crimes have been committed with their products. However, both manufacturers and dealers can still be held liable for damages resulting from defective products, breach of contract, criminal misconduct, and other actions for which they are directly responsible in much the same manner that any U.S.-based manufacturer of consumer products is held accountable. They may also be held liable for negligent entrustment when they have reason to know a gun is intended for use in a crime.

The PLCAA is codified at 15 U.S.C. §§ 7901–7903. Besides putting every gun maker and dealer out of business, this is nothing but a gift to greedy trial lawyers. The repeal is even more damaging if you remember that if you ever sell a gun to a neighbor, YOU are now responsible for anything that ever happens with that gun FOREVER! This may also apply to

any gun you ever sold before the repeal of the PLCAA! The net effect of this law is repealed, along with HR5717 is the end of your right to own a firearm and to pass them down to your children.

You'll never see this on CNN or any of the major networks. With over 140 million gun owners, a 50% turnout means Biden and Harris never come to the office. SO the left works to keep this off your radar. So share this article, use Facebook and Twitter, and email your friends. Help change the narrative. Shine a light on these lying bastards and let the nation see what they'll do once in power!

About Don McDougall

Don McDougall is an NRA instructor and member of the Los Padres “Friends of the NRA” committee. If he's not at the range, you will find him setting the record straight with on gun issues and gun safety on AmmoLand Shooting Sports News.