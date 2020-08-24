Primary Arms SLx 1-6x24mm FFP Rifle Scope – Illuminated ACSS FREE Mount & S&H $399.99

Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Primary Arms has a deal for AmmoLand News Readers. Follow our buy now buttons and you activate an option to get a FREE mount at check out. Primary Arms Primary Arms SLx 1-6x24mm FFP Rifle Scope – Illuminated ACSS-RAPTOR-5.56/.308 with a FREE mount and discounted accessories and FREE shipping just $399.99.

Read our in-depth review or the Primary Arms SLx 1-6x24mm FFP Rifle Scope found here. To get the free mount and other discounted items be sure and look under optional accessories on the product page and make your selection before adding to cart. You know you have it right when you see the mount as a separate line item when you check out. See our chart check image below to see how we did it.

After rigorous field testing, this optic has been given a Gold-tier rating by the National Tactical Officers Association. The SLx optics are the heart of our lineup. The trusted optics that have built our reputation through the years. Although many SLx optics will be familiar to Primary Arms fans, we are always pushing forward with new generations and adding even more options in response to the demands of our loyal customers. The Primary Arms first focal plane 1-6x scope takes the proven performance of our Gen III scope body and upgrades the internals to provide first focal functionality. This tough scope features full red reticle illumination, a quick focus eyepiece, and finger adjustable turrets covered by turret caps. The first focal plane construction allows the reticle to be small, fast, and simple at low magnification, with ranging and ballistic drops true at every magnification. This scope is protected by our lifetime warranty. If a defect due to materials or workmanship, or even normal wear and tear, has caused your product to malfunction, Primary Arms will either repair or replace your product. Features: Gold-rated by the NTOA!

First focal plane ACSS Raptor reticle designed for 5.56/5.45/.308

Includes manual to help you zero for your caliber

11 brightness settings

1-6x magnification

BDC accurate at any magnification setting

Fully multicoated lenses for optimal light transmission

Single piece 6063 aluminum construction

Water and fog proof

Hardcoat anodized matte black

Includes flip up lens covers

Objective: 02A

Eye: Multiflex 19-20

Lifetime warranty The ACSS Raptor 5.56 first focal plane reticle has been calibrated to be true at every magnification. The reticle's features include automatic ranging out to 600 yards, moving target leads, and a large, fast horse shoe that easily draws your eye to the target. This caliber specific reticle is tuned for 5.56 NATO, 5.45x39mm, and .308 Win. Full red reticle illumination is provided by a single (included) CR2032 battery, and a spare battery is included inside the windage turret cap. A total of 11 settings take the reticle all the way up to daylight bright. All lenses are fully multicoated for maximum light transmission and the 6063 aluminum body is Type II hard anodized in matte black.

