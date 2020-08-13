SilencerCo Unveils Billet AR-15 Ambi Lower ~ VIDEO

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)-The SilencerCo AR-15 Lower Receiver is made from billet 7075-T6 aluminum, it is precision machined for compatibility with all of your preferred parts. The lower receiver is finished in a type III hard-coat anodized for added durability and corrosion resistance. The new design includes a proprietary ambidextrous bolt catch, integrated enlarged trigger guard, and ambidextrous multi-position sling swivels as well as various other features. With the SilencerCo Billet AR-15 receiver, you get the materials, finish, and features you want and need to complete your dream AR-15 build.

The SilencerCo SCO-15 Reciever

Integral ambidextrous anti-rotation QD sling cups at the rear of the receiver

Proprietary ambidextrous bolt catch/release (included)

Enlarged integral trigger guard

Flared magazine well

Designed for use with standard mil-spec lower parts kit and buffer assembly.

45 to 90-degree fire selector window for short-throw fire selectors.

Rear tensioner bolt hole (bolt not included).

Machined in-house by SilencerCo out of 7075 billet aluminum

