SilencerCo Unveils Billet AR-15 Ambi Lower ~ VIDEO

Ammoland Inc. Posted on by

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)-The SilencerCo AR-15 Lower Receiver is made from billet 7075-T6 aluminum, it is precision machined for compatibility with all of your preferred parts. The lower receiver is finished in a type III hard-coat anodized for added durability and corrosion resistance. The new design includes a proprietary ambidextrous bolt catch, integrated enlarged trigger guard, and ambidextrous multi-position sling swivels as well as various other features. With the SilencerCo Billet AR-15 receiver, you get the materials, finish, and features you want and need to complete your dream AR-15 build.

The SilencerCo SCO-15 Reciever

  • Integral ambidextrous anti-rotation QD sling cups at the rear of the receiver
  • Proprietary ambidextrous bolt catch/release (included)
  • Enlarged integral trigger guard
  • Flared magazine well
  • Designed for use with standard mil-spec lower parts kit and buffer assembly.
  • 45 to 90-degree fire selector window for short-throw fire selectors.
  • Rear tensioner bolt hole (bolt not included).
  • Machined in-house by SilencerCo out of 7075 billet aluminum

About SilencerCoSilencerCo

 

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Home Page | Recent Posts | Most Popular