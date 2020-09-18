Benelli Pro Shooters Give Strong Showing at 2020 Generation III Gun Championship

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Benelli pro shooters Dakota Overland and Riley Kropff took top honors at the recent Generation III Gun Championship at Gadsden Shooting Center, September 11-13. The annual shooting match pits the top 3-Gun shooters against each other to raise money to support junior competitive shooters.

Junior Benelli pro shooter Dakota Overland was the High Lady out of 14 female shooters and finished second in the junior category with 21 total competitors. The 16 year old continues her success on the heels of winning the 2020 USPSA Multigun Ladies National Championship with her Benelli M2 where she bested 17 other female competitors in 12 different stages to take top honors.

“I haven't had much time to practice,” said Overland. “I felt unprepared for this match and I made some mental errors. But, I had a lot of fun at the match and it ended up working out.”

The fundraising aspect of the match really hit home for Overland, who has relied on her sponsors and funding from the Generation III Gun Championship's to provide her with opportunities to compete.

“A lot of junior shooters I know wouldn't be able to shoot without the support from Generation III Gun,” said Overland “There is no way I would have been able to shoot as much as I have without them and sponsors like Benelli. The support I receive from Benelli is amazing and influential on, not only what I am shooting, but how I train and get the motivation I have.”

Riley Kropff won first place in the Limited Tac Irons division out of 16 shooters. The 19 year old adds this win along with his 2019 national title and gold medal at the 2019 Rifle World Championship.

“I was really happy,” said Kropff. “I didn't have a good first two days so I had to fight back. Luckily I was able to pull out the win.”

Kropff has been shooting a Benelli competitively for four years and has come to rely on the M2's Inertia-Driven System for full confidence in his gun's reliability and performance.

“It's a Benelli and with the Inertia-Driven system you know it's going to run like a tank,” said Kropff. “The controls on it are super smooth and I like where the safety is at and the shell release. I love how it runs and I don't ever have to worry about it not going bang.”

