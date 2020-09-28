Champion Shooter Doug Koenig Chooses Real Avid Tools

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Real Avid, the leader in DIY for Guns, is quickly becoming the choice for do-it-yourself gun enthusiasts, professional gunsmiths, and shooting professionals. Now, Doug Koenig — heralded professional shooter, avid hunter, and host of Doug Koenig's Championship Season reality TV show — uses Real Avid tools for his diverse firearm work.

Doug commented, “I’m working on my guns all the time. Whether for competition or hunting, having the right tools for the job is a big deal. I’m excited about this partnership and adding another ‘tool’ to my arsenal that helps me win. As an insider, I’ve had a look behind the curtain and am really excited about what’s coming next from Real Avid.”

Maintaining and modifying competition rifles and pistols as well as prepping firearms for hunts across North America means a lot of time spent at the gun bench. That's why Doug uses Real Avid tools. The purpose-built, intelligently designed tools from Real Avid are engineered to make firearm work go smoothly and efficiently for both beginners and pros.

“The best use the best. Doug is the most successful shooter in the world. His meticulous commitment to excellence and to being the best perfectly matches our relentless focus on innovation,” remarked Howard Tripp – Chief Innovation Officer. “We’re proud to partner with Doug and equip him with the highest performing gun tools and maintenance systems in the world. We look forward to collaborating on product insights and being a contributor to his winning team.”

From AR-platform and precision rifles to semi-auto pistols, shotguns, and everything in-between, Real Avid's portfolio of specialty tools puts the power of firearm customization and maintenance in the hands of DIY-inclined shooters and hunters of all disciplines. That's why top-flight shooters and hunters like Doug Koenig increasingly reach for Real Avid products to make their range and field time more productive.

Be sure to tune into Doug Koenig's Championship Season and Real Avid's blog and social outlets over the coming months as Doug leverages his experience to show you how to become a better DIY firearm enthusiast.

About Real Avid:

Real Avid is the leader in DIY for Guns®. We relentlessly invent superior problem-solving products and instruction that improve the experience of customizing, cleaning, building and modifying guns. Visit www.RealAvid.com for more information and to see the full line of Real Avid products.