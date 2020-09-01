Hawke Optics Introduces New Vantage IR Slug-Gun/Muzzleloader Scope

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Hawke Optics is a world-wide leader at producing quality sporting optics that perform in the field at a terrific value to the consumer. The new Vantage IR 3-9x40IR Scope brings new levels of accuracy and value to slug guns, muzzleloaders and rifles chambered for straight-wall cartridges. Mount one to your gun and experience how easy it is to bring the thump exactly where you want it.

Many hunting areas that are close in proximity to towns and population centers restrict hunting to Slug Gun, Muzzleloader, or Straight-Wall cartridges. They are expected to be “pretty accurate” to a certain range. These firearms don’t have the stylish performance of a 1,000-yard rifle, but for those who hunt with these cartridges, whether it’s mandated or by choice, can be just as accurate and are widely known to be very lethal on game. This new Hawke Optics Vantage IR Scope brings a new level of optic precision while keeping within the theme of being a great value to the consumer.

The Vantage 3-9x40IR is a serious hunting scope. It comes loaded with 11-layer fully-multicoated optics that provide an amazing level of clarity and image quality you’d expect from a higher price range optic. It has an easy-to-mount one-inch main tube chassis. The reticle is glass-etched with selectable red/green illumination and a five-position adjustable rheostat on the saddle. Dialing it in is easy with ¼-MOA No Snag fingertip-adjustable, low-profile turrets that will help you get on target and stay there. Fast-focus adjustment with a high-torque zoom ring helps with target acquisition and you’ll enjoy plenty of eye-relief when you send the thump from a hard-recoiling round. The Vantage Slug Gun / Muzzleloader / Straight-Wall Scope is nitrogen purged and is water, fog, and, most importantly, shockproof. It can handle the heaviest hitting loads out there. This scope also has a fixed parallax distance of 100 yards and makes for an amazing optic to mount on any gun out there.

Like all Hawke Optics products, the Vantage IR 3-9×40 IR Slug Gun / Muzzleloader / Straight-Wall Scope carries Hawke’s No-Fault Lifetime Warranty. No questions asked – it’s covered. Getting serious about your hunting and shooting doesn’t have to carry a high cost anymore.

About Hawke #VISIONACCOMPLISHED.

Hawke is a worldwide market leader at the forefront of optical performance with class-leading innovation and design offering a complete line of sport optics from rifle, crossbow, shotgun and air gun scopes to binoculars, spotting scopes and accessories. Accuracy, strength and precision; Hawke optics blend iconic design, exceptional engineering and unrivalled craftsmanship to create an unforgettable viewing experience. As awareness of Hawke Sport Optics continues to grow, more customers are trusting Hawke as the unquestioned industry leader in optics. Learn more at www.hawkeoptics.com.