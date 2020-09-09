N8 Tactical Combat Cut Holsters Now Available

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- N8 Tactical, a modern-day holster company with a mission to provide quality products with superior comfort for all-day, every day carry is proud to announce the new OT2 Combat Cut Holster for mid- to full-size pistols.

The OT2 Combat Cut Holster is an exceedingly comfortable IWB holster that merges N8 Tactical's Original Holster and Tuckable Holster designs into an all-new platform that is high on ergonomics and clothing compatibility for all-day wear. The Combat Cut design allows for a full grasp on the pistol’s grip while drawing.

Built on a durable leather form, the OT2 Combat Cut Holster comes with a soft suede backing and a moisture-proof neoprene core situated between the two. The suede backing is comfortable on bare skin or when worn over thin shirts while the neoprene core prevents moisture buildup in warm carry conditions. The updated clip design and location even allow shirts to be tucked for a more formal appearance.

The OT2 Combat Cut Holster is designed to accommodate mid- and full-size pistols, with broad model compatibility and accommodations for lights and lasers. As with all N8 Tactical holsters, the OT2 comes with a Two-Week, Try it Free Guarantee, and a lifetime warranty.

Go here for more information on the OT2 Combat Cut Holster. To learn about the full line of N8 Tactical holsters, visit N8Tactical.com.

About N8 Tactical:

N8 Tactical is a holster company with a mission to provide quality products with superior comfort for all-day carry, every day. Driven by a community of new concealed carry owners, N8 Tactical offers some of the best holsters and concealed carry accessories for today’s modern pistols and revolvers. As of January of 2020, MTC Holsters, LLC., the parent company of CrossBreed Holsters, purchased N8 Tactical and moved the company to its headquarters in Springfield, MO. For more information about N8 Tactical products, please visit n8tactical.com/, or call 888-732-5011.

About MTC Holsters:

MTC Holsters was founded in January 2020, the parent company of CrossBreed Holsters, N8 Tactical, and Magna-Arm, with the goal of developing functional, dependable, and comfortable American-made products for the fast-paced concealed carry market. MTC Holsters guiding principles are to provide the best service to concealed carry consumers while supporting 2nd Amendment rights and firearms heritage. To learn more about MTC Holsters, please call 888-732-5011.