BELLEVUE, WA – -(AmmoLand.com)- Thanks to a strong public response, the Second Amendment Foundation announced today it is extending and expanding its “Second Amendment First Responder’ advertising campaign to include new channels next week.

“We’re delighted with the response and it is helping us expand the reach of our project,” said SAF founder and Executive Vice President Alan M. Gottlieb. “The more people we reach with the ‘2A First Responder’ program, the better our ability to defend this important constitutional right.”

Heading into its third week, the SAF advertising effort will now air on DirecTV to subscribers of Fox News, Fox Business, CNBC, CNN, The Weather Channel, MSNBC, American Heroes channel, and History channel, and on DISH to Fox subscribers, plus Newsmax, One America News and Fox News in several local markets.

“Our campaign remains simple and direct,” Gottlieb explained. “Gun rights need to be protected now more than ever as America is under continued attack by anarchists who have been undermining public safety by pushing to defund police agencies, hoping for a breakdown of law and order. “The American public is responding,” he added. “We’re offering a counter to violent lawbreakers who have been hiding behind the veil of public protest to riot and loot, destroy public and private property and throw society into chaos. This anarchy has to stop. “There has never been a more critical moment for law-abiding Americans to step forward and defend their right to keep and bear arms,” Gottlieb continued, “and that’s what Second Amendment First Responders is really all about. We’re not promoting a candidate or a political party, just a worthy cause.”

To participate in the Second Amendment First Responder program, simply text “PROTECT 2A” to “474747.” A message will come back immediately from SAF explaining how activists are the front line when it comes to defending the right to keep and bear arms. They increase their activism by becoming “force multipliers” who then recruit additional volunteers to build their own local networks.





The Second Amendment Foundation (www.saf.org) is the nation’s oldest and largest tax-exempt education, research, publishing, and legal action group focusing on the Constitutional right and heritage to privately own and possess firearms. Founded in 1974, The Foundation has grown to more than 650,000 members and supporters and conducts many programs designed to better inform the public about the consequences of gun control.