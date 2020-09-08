Surefire Unveils New Ultra-Compact XSC Weaponlight

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Fountain Valley, CA—SureFire, LLC, manufacturer of the world’s finest—and most innovative—illumination tools and tactical products, is proud to announce the release of the all-new XSC family of micro-compact handgun weapon lights.

Surefire XSC WeaponLight

We all know violent crime happens at night, and yet a premium-grade weapon light for the best concealment guns on the market didn’t exist. Until now. Extremely compact and virtually indestructible, the new rechargeable SureFire XSC family delivers intense white light, allowing you to face the dark with confidence. Its micro-footprint doesn’t hamper concealability, so you'll have it with you when you need it most.

There are three models in the lineup, each precisely engineered and purpose-built for a seamless & secure fit to each host handgun. The XSC-A is made for the Glock 43X & 48 with accessory rail, the XSC-P365 is for the SIG SAUER P365 & P365 XL and the XSC-HELLCAT is for the Springfield Armory Hellcat line of handguns. Less than 2 inches long and weighing under 2 ounces, the XSC provides an immense force multiplier to each host handgun with no compromise in concealability.

Intuitive, ambidextrous switching provides ease of momentary-or constant-on activation with one or two hands. The XSC's premium LED delivers 350 lumens of intense white light via a parabolic reflector, creating a concentrated hot-spot with significant throw and surrounding spill. Made from rugged aerospace aluminum, the body is Mil-Spec hard anodized for scratch and corrosion resistance. The XSC is gasket sealed for weatherproof and waterproof reliability, and it is IPX7-rated.

The XSC is rechargeable via a quick-detach lithium polymer battery and can be changed without removing the XSC from the host pistol. The battery charger is included with purchase, and it is capable of charging two batteries simultaneously. Each battery features a LED fuel gauge that displays charge level with the press of a button. If you’re serious about personal protection, there’s no excuse. The XSC is your only option.

About SureFire

Located in Fountain Valley, California, SureFire, LLC is the leading manufacturer of suppressors, high-performance flashlights, weapon-mounted lights, and other tactical equipment for those who go in harm’s way, or anyone who demands the ultimate in quality, innovation and performance. SureFire illumination tools are used by more SWAT teams and elite special operations forces than any other brand. SureFire is an ISO 9001:2008-certified company.