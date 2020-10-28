Doom Headlines as Election Draws Closer; 2A Activists Need to Vote

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- With the Nov. 3 election on the horizon, headlines are virtually declaring former Vice President “Shotgun” Joe Biden the winner, with reports from Texas, Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania all saying Biden will be heading to the White House on Jan. 20, 2021.

Project FiveThirtyEight is out with its latest election scenarios declaring, “Biden is favored to win the election.”

Biden earned his nickname “Shotgun Joe” from this infamous YouTube interview in 2013:

Lest anyone believe Biden won’t push his strict gun control scheme, outlined here, that faint hope may be dashed by the final paragraphs in a Monday morning article in The Trace—the Michael Bloomberg-backed pro-gun-control online news organ—that recalled, “During the first presidential debate, Biden said: ‘I am the Democratic Party,’ a phrase that could be interpreted one of two ways. Either Biden controls the party or he is a reflection of it. If gun politics is any indication, the latter may be more accurate. Biden’s specific positions may change, but he is nearly always aligned with the average Democratic voter. And the Democratic Party of 2020 — unlike the party of the 1980’s — is more supportive of tight gun restrictions.”

Voter turnout is reportedly heavy across the map. The Dallas Morning News is reporting Biden “has regained a narrow lead over President Donald Trump in Texas, after wooing more independents and Hispanics, according to a poll released Sunday by The Dallas Morning News and University of Texas at Tyler.”

“Biden’s lead among likely voters is 48%-45%,” the newspaper says, “within the poll’s margin of error.”

The Hill is reporting on a new poll that “finds Joe Biden stretching his lead over President Trump in Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania as late-breaking undecided voters say they intend to back the Democratic presidential nominee.”

According to The Hill, “Crucially, Biden is above the 50 percent mark in all three states, while Trump remains mired in the low to mid-40s.”

The article says Biden leads by 10 points in Michigan, the state where Biden earlier this year told an auto worker he was “Full of s—t” when the younger man challenged the Democrat about his gun control plans. The Hill says Biden leads in Wisconsin 53-44 percent, and in Pennsylvania, Biden’s lead is a near-identical 52-44 percent with 3 percent “undecided.”

Lately, there has been increasing chatter on social media about President Donald Trump being “anti-gun.” But Amy Swearer, writing at The Heritage Foundation, observed, “However, other than these few moments of poor judgment with his words, President Trump’s rhetoric on the Second Amendment has largely matched his promise to protect Americans’ right to keep and bear arms. Perhaps most importantly, in 2019, the White House issued a statement threatening to veto two gun control bills passed by the House, should those measures also make it through the Senate.”

Add to that Trump’s fulfilled promise to fill federal court vacancies, including those on the U.S. Supreme Court, with constitutional/conservative jurists.

Alan Gottlieb, chairman of the Citizens Committee for the Right to Keep and Bear Arms, a grassroots gun rights organization, declared on Facebook recently, “Protecting our 2A rights comes down to us.”

He was talking about the importance of voting. It’s not enough to sound off on social media with chest-beating rhetoric, you’ve got to vote, and make sure your family and friends vote as well.

Reporting on the closing days of the campaign, The Sun reminds U.S. gun owners what is at stake.

“Joe Biden's plan to end gun violence in the US would make sweeping changes to federal gun laws, which include universal background checks and an assault weapons ban,” the newspaper said. “It would also close several loopholes in existing legislation, repeal a law that makes it harder to sue gunmakers and retailers when they manufacture or sell guns they should have known would have been used criminally.”

Perhaps not surprisingly, neither of the presidential debates took on the “gun issue,” and neither did the vice presidential debate. Biden’s campaign doesn’t want their candidate anywhere near that subject because it is one area where he could be destroyed, especially with millions of new gun owners over the past eight months and a rising tide of citizens who are licensed to carry. Ditto, his running mate.

That much was made clear by the National Rifle Association’s Institute for Legislative Action report Monday morning, which may be read here.

Biden’s record on gun control was carefully covered by The Trace article, which noted he has been in politics since the 1970s. He’s spent the last 47 years sharpening his attitude about gun control, and his gun control scheme is getting plenty of attention. AmmoLand News has covered his proposals extensively. They have not changed since first published months ago, and with anti-gun California Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate—many suspect she is waiting in the wings for Biden to vacate the Oval Office sometime during the next four years if he wins so she can become the first female president—it is virtually guaranteed restrictive gun control will be high on her list of priorities.

But a report in the National Review tends to throw some cold water on the Biden plan.

There was one bright spot in recent reporting. The Las Vegas Review Journal, while declaring Biden the victor in last week’s final debate., says Trump’s “odds to win re-election improved at offshore sportsbooks during the debate.”

Still, the newspaper said Biden “remains an almost 2-1 favorite to win the election.”

The question gun owners should be asking themselves is whether all of this negativism in the press is designed to discourage them from voting at all. By making it seem the election is already lost, will traditionally lethargic gun owners use this as yet another excuse to sit at home and let an election be decided without their participation?

On Nov. 3, the future of the nation and the fate of the Second Amendment as gun owners know it will be decided. And if Gottlieb is right, the future of the country and the right to keep and bear arms is entirely in the hands of the nation’s gun owners.





About Dave Workman

Dave Workman is a senior editor at TheGunMag.com and Liberty Park Press, author of multiple books on the Right to Keep & Bear Arms and formerly an NRA-certified firearms instructor.