USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Primary Arms has 20 round boxes of Federal BallistiClean 223Rem 42gr Lead-Free Frangible in stock and shipping for $24.99. That is $1.249 each.

The Federal BallistiClean 223 Remington ammunition is loaded with a 42 grain Reduced Hazard Training (RHT) bullet, making it the perfect training round for metal targets. This is a non-corrosive, new production ammunition in boxer primer and reloadable brass cases. Federal BallistiClean Frangible RHT bullets break-up immediately on contact with metal targets, significantly reducing ricochet and backsplash danger. All BallistiClean loads feature a copper-plated primer and an “NT” (non-toxic) head stamp to clearly identify BallistiClean as a training round at a glance, eliminating confusion with duty rounds. Frangible ammunition is used by police departments and security forces throughout the United States and the world thanks to the bullet's resistance to ricocheting. This Federal BallistiClean ammunition is perfect for tactical training and target shooting. If you’re looking for quality ammunition for your 223 rifle, then look no further than Federal Premium ammunition to meet your shooting needs! Features: Manufactured by Federal

.223 Remington

42 grain

Lead Free Frangible RHT bullet

Consistent and accurate

Box of 20 Federal Premium Ammunition has been providing hunters and shooters with high-quality shotshell, centerfire, and rimfire ammunition since 1922. They believe in providing the public, not only with reliable ammunition to help put food on the table, but also to provide education about gun safety, ammunition types, hunting, and many more firearm-related topics. They believe being an active part of the community is paramount in conserving our heritage.

