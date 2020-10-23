Washington, DC – -(AmmoLand.com)- Thursday, October 22nd, 2020 the FBI announced in a news conference that foreign states, including Iran, Russia, and other actors, have taken “specific actions” to influence public opinion during the U.S. election by obtaining voter registration.

FBI Director Christopher Wray and Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe announced that Iranian intelligence was responsible for a recent campaign of emails sent to intimidate Florida voters. They also reported Russia was also working to influence the election.

Russia and Iran have obtained voter registration data, the FBI and the office of national intelligence warned. ‘Spoof' emails to voters in battleground states have been identified as being sent by Iran, while it was also confirmed Moscow has obtained voter registration details.

“We would like to alert the public that we have identified that two foreign actors, Iran and Russia, have taken specific actions to influence public opinion relating to our elections,' said John Ratcliffe, the director of national intelligence. ‘This data can be used by foreign actors to attempt to communicate false information to registered voters that they hope will cause confusion, sow chaos, and undermine your confidence in American democracy.' Iran denied the allegation.” At the end of the news conference, FBI Director Christopher Wray stated: “that if you suspect criminal activity we ask you to report that information.”

Gun Owners of America and AmmoLand News' journalist, John Crump, followed up on that request for action today.

Lawyers for GOA and Mr. Crump sent the below letter reporting the apparent foreign election meddling from FaceBook and French government-controlled company, AFP Fact Check. This information is part of a previous FEC complaint filed by Gun Owners of America and John Crump and reported here by AmmoLand News: FEC Complaint Filed Against Facebook for Federal Election Campaign Violations.

The original FEC complaint alleges and documents efforts by FaceBook and AFP Fact Check to hide the truth behind Joe Biden and specifically Kamala Harris' long history of efforts to undermine American's Second Amendment rights.

Gun Owners of America Letter to John Ratcliffe & FBI on 2020 Election Interference by Facebook

