Gorilla Ammunition’s New .223 55gr Gorilla Self Defense Round ~ VIDEO

Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

Watch the .223 55gr Gorilla Self Defense round in Action!

USA – -(AmmoLand.com)- We’re excited to announce the launch of our new .223 55gr Gorilla Self Defense round. This solid turned copper projectile is truly Barrier Blind.

Check out the above video to see its performance through a range of barriers while still achieving superior terminal ballistics.

We also invite you to visit our online store and browse the complete lines of Gorilla Target, Hunt, and Self Defense ammunition. We have inventory in stock and ready to ship!

About Gorilla Ammunition

Gorilla Ammunition is a manufacturer of high-quality modern sporting rifle ammunition and dominates the 300 Blackout ammunition category. All of Gorilla Ammunition's modern sporting rifle ammunition offerings are capable of Sub-MOA accuracy and have standard deviations in muzzle velocity of fewer than 15 feet per second. Gorilla Ammunition industry-leading quality and performance is helping this young manufacturer company grow very rapidly.

For more information, please visit www.GorillaAmmo.com.