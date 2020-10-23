Gorilla Ammunition’s New .223 55gr Gorilla Self Defense Round ~ VIDEO

Watch the .223 55gr Gorilla Self Defense round in Action!
USA – -(AmmoLand.com)- We’re excited to announce the launch of our new .223 55gr Gorilla Self Defense round. This solid turned copper projectile is truly Barrier Blind.
Check out the above video to see its performance through a range of barriers while still achieving superior terminal ballistics.
Gorilla Ammunition.223 55gr Gorilla Self Defense Round
About Gorilla Ammunition
Gorilla Ammunition is a manufacturer of high-quality modern sporting rifle ammunition and dominates the 300 Blackout ammunition category. All of Gorilla Ammunition's modern sporting rifle ammunition offerings are capable of Sub-MOA accuracy and have standard deviations in muzzle velocity of fewer than 15 feet per second. Gorilla Ammunition industry-leading quality and performance is helping this young manufacturer company grow very rapidly.
Pretty good video for a 3rd grader (;-). Tips: 1. Very few perps hide behind a thin square of sheet metal; how is that a “range” of barriers, and who cares about this one? 2. When you shoot into clear gel, smooth the gel on the camera side so you can actually see the wound channel instead of looking at distorted alligator hide and unfocused inner detail. 3. Recover the bullet*, so that retained weight, shape, expansion, etc. is known to the viewer; what qualifies this as self-defense ammo instead of a rock? It fragmented? Expanded? Zero data. 4. Cut… Read more »
Piss poor video for selling a round…..
The video shows 62 grain, the above picture and pricing, 55grain?
In the ads it shows 62 grain and pricing.$29.99 for 20 rounds. I saw this when I wasn’t logged in. Once logged in I had to go to another page.
Hey Rock22,
Ammoland posted the incorrect video for the mentioned product. Thanks for bringing that to our attention and we are working to rectify the problem. The correct video can be found here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5wWA26zJ6Iw
Would it have been too much trouble to give a brief write up regarding the ballistics/specs?
Yes, it would have been too much trouble, because that would have required someone at Ammoland to actually write something rather than copying and pasting the press release directly to the website. In this case it looks like whoever was paid to copy the press release didn’t even bother reading it and watching the video. If the copier had bothered reading the blurb and watching the video, he would have realized that they don’t even match. On the other hand, if anyone at Gorilla Ammunition had paid any attention when creating their press release, they might have either dropped the… Read more »
@Xaun Loc,a very good post/comment!
Great comment Xuan! Just because the company calls it “self defense” ammo, does not mean it’s particularly well suited for the task, as evidenced by the video. As an aside, and a potential “the more you know” moment, the flash in the gel is caused by the round vaporizing some of the oils, etc. in/on the gel/projectile and then combusting due to the extreme pressures exerted by the cavitation collapsing back in on itself. This is quite common in ballistic gel tests, with “self defense” and target ammo alike, and is known as “the diesel effect” because this pressure-induced ignition… Read more »
The flash is often mistaken for dieseling, but is actually a combination of triboluminescence and ignited combustion in varying degrees, depending on the distance from the barrel end and volume of unburned powder. The former is a physico-chemical phenomenon believed to occur in violent separation of materials resulting in discharge of static electrical energy. The static discharge is the recombination of an imbalanced distribution of valence electrons in the material that was ripped apart, producing sort of a little lightning bolt. Bite into a mint lifesaver in the dark with your mouth open – you’ll see the phenomenon. The latter… Read more »