‘Gun Safety Groups’ Pick Endorses Australian-Style Confiscation

U.S.A. – -(Ammoland.com)- “My husband and I actually have a daughter that lives in Australia,” Kansas’ U.S. Senate candidate Barbara Bollier told a handful of supporters attending a campaign event, a Monday Washington Free Beacon video (see below) reveals. “They have no guns.

“They don’t allow them. They just took them all away,” Bollier elaborated. “And you know what? Pretty darn safe,” she chuckled.

That’s what she let slip while presenting a message promoting “gun safety.” She alluded to the need to have training and a license to drive a car and also wondered if the laws she demands should be imposed at the state or national level – one thing you can count on with gun-grabbers is the only time they bray about “home rule” is when trying to stave off a relaxation of infringements – otherwise, it’s disarmament edicts for everyone. She even alluded to hunting, counting on the fact that there are plenty of useful Democrat gun owners ready to be swindled out of their rights by Fudds for Biden.

Speaking of political swindlers, Bollier got her start in Kansas politics as a “Republican,” supported by Chamber of Commerce types and the Koch brothers money. She “switched sides” in 2018, and now is breaking fundraising records to betray everyone who had previously supported her and do the bidding of the Democrats.

Gun owners know the type.

We also know that, in spite of protests that no one is talking about taking our guns and accusations that we’re being “paranoid” for claiming it, the goal of the gun-grabbers is to do just that. Bollier just inadvertently let the mask slip. It’s instructive that Washington Free Beacon contributor Stephen Gutowski, who initially reported on this, invited her to explain herself and reported back:

“The Bollier campaign did not respond to a request for comment.”

That’s because it’s best to keep quiet when caught showing what frauds the self-identified “gun safety” fanatics really are. Note that none of them teach actual gun safety, they just deliberately conflate the word with what they really mean: Prohibition.

Cases in point:

“Especially during National Public Health Week, we couldn't be more proud to endorse @BarbaraBollier for U.S. Senate!” Brady: United Against Gun Violence (formerly the National Council to Control Handguns, whose founder revealed his goal to ultimately ban them via incremental infringements back in 1976) tweeted. “Everytown for Gun Safety Action Fund Endorses Barbara Bollier for U.S Senate and Michelle De La Isla for U.S. House,” the billionaire Bloomberg-funded gun-grab group announced. “Bollier and De La Isla are Gun Sense Champions Who Will Fight for Common-Sense Gun Safety Measures in Congress.” “We’re endorsing Dr. Barbara Bollier in Kansas for US Senate!” GiffordsPAC chimed in. She is part of what the professional advertisers they use have branded the “Gun Safety Congress.”

What they mean by that is getting a majority of oath-breakers the power to impose a monopoly of violence and appoint a judiciary that will uphold whatever infringement they demand.

Of course, they’re talking about taking your guns. Anyone paying attention will know they always have been.

About David Codrea:

David Codrea is the winner of multiple journalist awards for investigating/defending the RKBA and a long-time gun owner rights advocate who defiantly challenges the folly of citizen disarmament. He blogs at “The War on Guns: Notes from the Resistance,” is a regularly featured contributor to Firearms News, and posts on Twitter: @dcodrea and Facebook.