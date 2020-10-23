How to Stop Kelly from Killing the Second Amendment

Arizona – -(AmmoLand.com)- Arizona arguably has one of the most impactful Senate races in this election cycle. Martha McSally is running in a special election to fill the rest of the term in the seat formerly held by John McCain. Why is it so important to make sure she wins this special election?

Because her opponent is Mark Kelly. You’ve heard of his wife, former Representative Gabby Giffords, who had posted a supportive record on our Second Amendment rights prior to suffering horrific wounds after being shot during a constituent meet-and-greet. By some miracle, she survived. We should not forget that he and his family have gone through a horrific tragedy, even as we fight to prevent him from punishing millions of Americans for the horrific act in Tucson that they bear no responsibility for via the infringement of their Second Amendment rights.

His agenda, at least per his campaign site, has been limited to “universal background checks” and “red flag” laws. To put it mildly, both are highly problematic in and of themselves. We at Ammoland have covered issues surrounding ERPOs and “red flag” laws before. And it is also well-known that “universal” background checks only work if you have a registration system.

Of course, this is only what he’s supporting in public. History has shown that anti-Second Amendment efforts are often soft-sold – they will deny the more extreme parts of their agenda. They will often then complete the turn in the wake of a mass shooting like Sandy Hook – see Bob Casey’s flip from Second Amendment supporter to anti-Second Amendment extremist as one example. Recordings by Project Veritas seem to indicate this may be Kelly’s strategy as well.

The recording really should come as no surprise. It was in the wake of the Sandy Hook shooting that Kelly unveiled Americans for Responsible Solutions – joining those who sought to punish millions of law-abiding Americans for horrific acts they did not commit. It was a new wrinkle on the same tactic that was the centerpiece of the Brady Campaign’s efforts in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a prominent survivor of a high-profile shooting as the face of a push to restrict our Second Amendment rights.

Kelly’s 2013 stunt involving the attempted purchase of an AR-15 semiautomatic rifle is another real question that Second Amendment supporters should think about. If he is arguably willing to commit a federal felony (violating 18 USC 922(a)(6)) for a PR stunt by fibbing on the 4473, what might he do to win a Senate seat?

When it comes down to it, on the primary issues, Mark Kelly would be a threat to law-abiding gun owners. We really don’t need to discuss how, as a Democrat, he would likely also do serious damage when it comes to campaign finance “reform” schemes, judicial nominations, and even with his first vote in the next Congress.

Again, Mark Kelly has suffered an incredible tragedy, he deserves sympathy for what his family is going through, and our thoughts and prayers should go out to him. That tragedy, though, cannot justify his campaign to punish millions of his fellow Americans for a horrific act they did not commit. It is imperative that Martha McSally win this special election to the Senate. Second Amendment supporters should check out her campaign site, then they should also support the National Rifle Association’s Political Victory Fund, whether with a generous financial donation or as a volunteer. With less than two weeks before the election is over, there is not much time left.

About Harold Hutchison

Writer Harold Hutchison has more than a dozen years of experience covering military affairs, international events, U.S. politics and Second Amendment issues. Harold was consulting senior editor at Soldier of Fortune magazine and is the author of the novel Strike Group Reagan. He has also written for the Daily Caller, National Review, Patriot Post, Strategypage.com, and other national websites.