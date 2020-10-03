Leupold Makes Significant Contribution to NSSF’s 2020 #GUNVOTE

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)-NEWTOWN, Conn. – NSSF, the trade association for the firearm industry, is pleased to announce that Leupold & Stevens, Inc., a leading firearm scopes and sport optics manufacturer, has made a significant contribution to NSSF’s #GUNVOTE voter registration, education, and mobilization campaign.

“The Second Amendment and entire firearm industry could face an unprecedented threat following Election Day if the historic number of new gun owners, as well as existing gun rights supporters, don’t show up to the polls,” said Leupold & Stevens, Inc. President, and CEO Bruce Pettet. “NSSF’s #GUNVOTE campaign has already proven to be an effective industry initiative to register, educate and engage millions of voters with less than five weeks before the elections. Leupold is proud to contribute to continued success ahead.” “The firearm and ammunition industry is fortunate to have a leader like Bruce Pettet, whose dedication to protecting the Second Amendment and ensuring the growth and success of our industry is unquestioned,” stated Lawrence G. Keane, NSSF Senior Vice President, and General Counsel. “With their generous contribution to NSSF’s #GUNVOTE campaign, Leupold is going above and beyond to assist NSSF in registering, educating and activating voters ahead of November’s election. Leupold’s substantial contribution is vital now more than ever and is to be commended.”

Election Day is less than five weeks away when tens of millions of voters, including more than 5 million first-time gun buyers, will head to the polls to cast their ballot in the most consequential election for the Second Amendment.

#GUNVOTE is a campaign by the NSSF to encourage America’s gun owners, target shooters, and hunters to register to vote, to become educated on where the candidates stand on the Second Amendment and, on election day, not to risk their rights and #GUNVOTE. The campaign’s website provides links to help voters register and find their polling place. NSSF strongly encourages all industry members to download the #GUNVOTE button to use on their websites and social media.

