New Rite in the Rain All-Weather 100m Sniper Target

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- The No. 9131 is a dedicated milliradian-based target for precision shooters. Its 1 cm (1/10 mil at 100 meters) grid is designed for true-distance zeroing. A 1 cm block within the central diamond defines the point of aim when using high-magnification optics. Scaled bullseye and scoring rings represent an MR-1 target presented at 500 meters. 1, 2, and 3 MOA rings check grouping in accordance with published standards. Preformatted fields assist in the calculation of data on previous engagements (DOPE). Durable and weatherproof Rite in the Rain cardstock holds up under rain and through abuse to deliver well-defined groups, no matter the conditions.

KEY SPECS

Length: 11”

Width: 8.5”

Depth: 0.75”

Weight: 2.3 lbs

Pack Qty: 100

MSRP: $19.95

About Rite in the Rain

Founded more than a century ago in the forests of the Great Northwest, Rite in the Rain began by developing sheets of paper hand-dipped with a special coating to create a unique moisture shield for use in the logging industry. Made in the USA since 1916, Rite in the Rain All-Weather Writing Products circulate around the world in the hands of outdoor professionals working in poor weather. For more information about Rite in the Rain, visit: RiteintheRain.com.